12.02.2024 07:00:15
EQS-News: Multitude SE Launches All-Employees Shareholder Programme to Strengthen Employee Ownership
Each participating employee will have a custody account opened with a selected stockbroker (Evli), and after a 1-year holding period, employees can opt to keep or sell their allocated shares through the custody account. Dividends will be disbursed directly into the employees’ cash accounts, allowing employees the flexibility to withdraw funds at any time.
Multitude is committing its treasury shares to the program. 501 participants took the opportunity to participate in the All-Employees Shareholder Program and the Company distributed a total of 25,050 shares. Following these distributions, the number of treasury shares held by Multitude SE stands at 80,786 or 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.
About Multitude SE:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), business banking (CapitalBox) and wholesale banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 212 million euros in 2022. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU'.
