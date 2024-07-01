EQS-News: Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed

EQS-News: Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed



01.07.2024 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Multitude SE: Transfer of Registered Office to Malta Completed

Gzira, 1 July 2024 – Multitude SE, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs (“Multitude”, “Group” or “Company”) announces that the transfer of the Company’s registered office from Finland to Malta in accordance with Article 8 of the Council Regulation (EC) No 2157/2001 of 8 October 2001 on the Statute for a European company (SE) (“SE Regulation”) (“Transfer”) has been completed on 30 June 2024.

Following the Transfer, the Company is registered with the Malta Business Registry. The Company’s registration number is SE 21, and its registered address ST Business Centre, 120, the Strand, Gzira, GZR 1027, Malta.

In connection with the Transfer, the Company’s shares were given a new ISIN (MT0002810100), a new WKN (A40G1Q), and a new trading symbol (E4I). The Transfer did not affect the listing of the Company’s shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the shares continue to be traded under the above-mentioned new symbol.

The Company’s LEI Code (74370078YLPFWHE33716) remained unchanged in connection with the Transfer.

In connection with the Transfer, the Company’s issuer central securities depository (“Issuer CSD”) changed from Euroclear Finland Oy (“EFi”) to the CSD operated by the Malta Stock Exchange (“MSE CSD”). Consequently, the Company’s shares were removed from the Finnish book-entry securities depository maintained by EFi and are now held through the international central securities depository Clearstream Banking S.A., Luxembourg (“CBL”) acting as a nominee.

As communicated by the Company on 5 January 2024, the Transfer is the first phase in the Company’s contemplated relocation to Switzerland. After the Transfer, the Company is planning a conversion into a public limited liability company governed by the laws of Malta pursuant to Article 66 of the SE Regulation followed by a redomiciliation to Switzerland pursuant to applicable Maltese and Swiss laws.



For further information, please contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-mail: lasse.makela@multitude.com

About Multitude:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are consumer banking (Ferratum), SME banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4I '.