EQS-News: Nakiki SE: Examination of first capital market claim

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Strategic Company Decision

Nakiki SE: Examination of first capital market claim



27.08.2024 / 08:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nakiki SE announces that it is investigating a capital market claim of up to EUR 400,000 against a company listed on the Open Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. Nakiki is thus opening up a new area of business: the financing of securities law claims.



With this step, Nakiki SE expands its expertise in the area of litigation financing and continues its growth strategy. The financing of securities litigation enables investors and shareholders to pursue potential claims against listed companies without financial risk. Nakiki SE assumes the full cost of the litigation and receives a share of the proceeds in the event of a successful outcome.



This new business area responds to the growing demand for specialised financing models for legal claims in the capital market. Nakiki SE is supported by an experienced team of lawyers and financial experts to ensure that cases are thoroughly investigated and the plaintiffs' chances of success are maximised.



With the establishment of securities litigation financing, Nakiki SE is positioning itself as a leading player in a dynamically growing market. We see considerable potential here to facilitate investors' access to capital market legal protection and at the same time to diversify our portfolio," says Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE.

NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany



Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com



Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30



