EQS-News: Naturally Amish (SMEV) Secures Supply of 20,000 Cattle Per Year For Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer Sales

ANGOLA, IN - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCID: SMEV) is excited to share that Naturally Amish has established a reserve within the Amish community of a minimum supply of 20,000 cattle per year for sale to our direct-to-consumer and wholesale accounts. With current live cattle futures averaging approximately $3,500 per cow, Naturally Amish aims for a minimum profit margin of 10%. This significant commitment, which is valued at over $70 million of revenue per year, is anticipated to yield a minimum annual profit of $7 million for Naturally Amish/SMEV. This underscores the company's dedication to meeting the growing demand for high-quality livestock. By ensuring a consistent and reliable source of cattle for our customers, Naturally Amish is positioned to support various agricultural needs, catering to both small-scale farmers and larger operations alike. The reserve not only highlights Naturally Amish's operational capacity but also reflects its commitment to sustainable farming practices.

Each cow in the reserve is raised with the utmost care, adhering to ethical standards that prioritize animal welfare and environmental stewardship. This approach not only benefits the animals but also enhances the quality of the livestock, ensuring that customers receive healthy and robust cattle that can thrive in diverse farming conditions. As the agricultural landscape continues to evolve, Naturally Amish remains at the forefront, ready to adapt to the needs of its clients. The ability to offer a substantial number of cows each year positions the company as a key player in the livestock market. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Naturally Amish is poised to make a lasting impact in the industry, fostering strong relationships with farmers and contributing to the overall health of the agricultural community.

In a press release dated October 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a comprehensive initiative aimed at bolstering the American beef industry. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins, alongside Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, emphasized the vital role of American ranchers in ensuring national security. This initiative comes at a critical time, as the United States has seen a significant decline in family farms - over 17% since 2017, equating to more than 100,000 operations lost in the past decade. With the national cattle herd at its lowest level in 75 years and consumer demand for beef rising by 9% over the same period, the USDA is taking proactive measures to stabilize markets for ranchers and make beef more affordable for consumers.

https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2025/10/22/secretary-rollins-announces-plan-american-ranchers-and-consumers

With the committed reserve of a minimum 20,000 cattle, this achievement is particularly noteworthy given the concerning statistics released by the USDA regarding the beef industry. Naturally Amish, leveraging its strong connections within the Amish community, is actively seeking USDA-certified meat processing facilities in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. CEO Noah Wagler has been visiting various USDA meat processing plants to assess opportunities for expanding Naturally Amish beef into the wholesale market, that include providing restaurants, grocery stores and chains, the availability of quality beef products from the Amish communities.

In a significant advancement for the brand, Naturally Amish has proudly attained Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Certification. This certification reflects a commitment to optimal management practices in cattle care, herd health, handling, and transportation, all designed to ensure the safety, quality, and wholesomeness of the beef produced. The BQA Certification not only reinforces the brand's dedication to high standards but also positions Naturally Amish as a trusted source of quality beef in a competitive market, ultimately benefiting both ranchers and consumers alike.

About Naturally Amish

Naturally Amish is a lifestyle brand that prioritizes eco-friendliness, dedicated to regenerative-agricultural farming and encouraging ethical consumer practices. Its carefully selected range of products, which includes naturally raised beef and innovative technologies, is rooted in regenerative agricultural methods that use biodegradable materials. Naturally Amish operates with a focus on transparency, sustainability, and community education. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581078278480

About Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc.



Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (SMEV) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to developing innovative solutions in sustainable agriculture and seafood production. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, SMEV aims to enhance food supply chains, improve crop and livestock yields, and promote environmentally responsible practices worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information:

SMEV Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Email: ceo@nitroholdingsllc.com

X: https://x.com/SMEVCO