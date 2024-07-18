|
18.07.2024 12:35:03
EQS-News: NEON EQUITY advises EcoMotion AG on planned IPO in Germany
|
EQS-News: Neon Equity AG
/ Key word(s): IPO/ESG
NEON EQUITY advises EcoMotion AG on planned IPO in Germany
Frankfurt, July 18, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) comprehensively advises EcoMotion AG (“EcoMotion”) on its planned IPO (Initial Public Offering), which is expected to take place on a German stock exchange in the first quarter of 2025. Preparations for the IPO have already begun. The gross proceeds from the IPO will be used for the further development of the technology, the construction of parking garages with EcoMotion technology and international expansion.
EcoMotion offers patented parking and parking garage technology for charging electric cars. EcoMotion also offers the planning and implementation of parking garage construction. The innovative technology can increase the productivity of the parking garage area by over 50% compared to a conventional parking garage. EcoMotion's solution, which is also suitable for retrofitting existing parking garages, significantly reduces pollutant emissions and the space required for parking and also significantly increases the capacity for charging electric vehicles. The company sees a particular need for corresponding parking garages with EcoMotion technology in inner-city areas as a first step. The efficient technology also means that no additional areas need to be sealed, which has a positive effect on the CO2 footprint. The EcoMotion technology is primarily aimed at real estate investors and developers. EcoMotion is aiming for a turnover in the triple-digit million euro range by 2028.
Ole Nixdorff, CEO of NEON EQUITY: “With its innovative and patented technology, EcoMotion occupies precisely the interface between the further expansion of electromobility and the environmentally friendly design of urban spaces. The business model makes a direct contribution to climate and environmental protection and should therefore convince users, planners and investors alike. NEON EQUITY is therefore very happy to provide capital market expertise, network and advice for the IPO and the further development of EcoMotion.”
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
