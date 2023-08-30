EQS-News: New app, new design and improved conditions: SMARTBROKER+ is now available

EQS-News: Smartbroker Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

New app, new design and improved conditions: SMARTBROKER+ is now available



30.08.2023 / 15:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





New app, new design and improved conditions: SMARTBROKER+ is now available

SMARTBROKER+ is now available as app and web version

The completely redesigned broker is setting new benchmarks in terms of user experience

Trading of any security via gettex will continue from 0 euros[1]

Now more than 850 free ETF savings plans with our new partners Xtrackers and Amundi

Number of single-stock equity savings plans more than triples





Berlin, 29 August 2023

SMARTBROKER+ launches today. For the first time, users will have access to the entirely newly developed trading platform, and thus will also be able to begin trading via the long-awaited app. Smartbroker Holding AG (ISIN: DE000A2GS609, FSE: SB1) and Smartbroker AG have completely reinvented their well-known digital broker in recent months, whilst at the same time having retained all important features of the multiple test winner[2] Smartbroker.

The new offering encompasses a state-of-the-art frontend for iOS, Android and Web, an excellent user journey and a Discovery area where investors can get inspired, follow popular stocks in watchlists, and other interactions. The new user experience includes significantly leaner, more intuitive and fully digitised processes. Among other things, the opening of a securities account has been simplified and accelerated. The entire account opening process now takes only a few minutes. At the same time, SMARTBROKER+ solidifies its market-leading customer value proposition. The most important ongoing advantages include the fee-free securities custody account, a wide range of free ETF savings plans, funds without front-end charges, and trading of virtually all securities admitted for retail trading in Germany from 0 euros via gettex[3], including fee-free trading of more than 1.5 million retail derivatives[4].

SMARTBROKER+ continues to be the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neobrokers. What's more, fees for many types of trades will tumble compared to the previous Smartbroker offer. Foreign stock exchanges in particular will soon become significantly cheaper. Trading on the German stock exchanges will also become cheaper for customers, as the trading venue fee charged by the previous partner bank will fall away in its entirety.[5]

Xtrackers and Amundi become ETF partners of SMARTBROKER+

In addition, SMARTBROKER+ is significantly expanding the number of free ETF savings plans compared to the previous offer. Currently, the introduction of about 850 additional, fee-free savings plans is being scheduled. Xtrackers and Amundi will become ETF premium partners. The two brands are among the largest issuers in the ETF marketplace, and will be available free of charge via gettex[6] . The new partners will go live within two to four weeks of todays relaunch. Including the existing range, SMARTBROKER+ will thus offer a total of c.1,100 ETF savings plans.

A number of improvements is also planned for the popular product group of single-stock equity savings plans. For example, the minimum savings rate will be reduced from 125 euros to 25 euros. At the same time, the offer will be more than tripled: Instead of the previous 101 individual shares eligible for a savings plan, SMARTBROKER+ will offer around 350 stocks in the future.

Trading in warrants and certificates on U.S. equities now possible

SMARTBROKER+ continues to uphold the formidable strength of its predecessor in retail derivatives. Smartbroker's existing Gold and Silver partnerships with Morgan Stanley, UBS, HSBC, Vontobel (from 0 euros per trade) as well as BNP Paribas and Citi (from 2 euros per trade) are transferred to the new platform.[7] SMARTBROKER+ customers can choose from more than 1.5 million warrants, certificates and knockouts provided by these premium partners. For the first time, the product range will also include warrants and certificates with US equities as underlying asset class. These products are frequently demanded by investors, and will broaden the range of leveraged products to include US perennial favourites such as Tesla and Apple.

More features will follow in the coming weeks

In order for customers to benefit from SMARTBROKER+ as soon as possible, we have decided to start with an Early Access phase, even though not all functionalities are yet available due to the change of custodian bank and the associated IT conversion[8]. Todays product range features all German trading venue, including the zero and two euro offerings by our Gold and Silver derivative partners. Within the coming weeks, our offering will quickly be expanded to the usual, current Smartbroker scope. It is currently envisaged that all features of SMARTBROKER+ will be available in October. These will include, inter alia, sub-custody accounts and a new margin loan offering.

In addition, we continue to work flat out on a number of exciting and entirely new features, such as the trading of cryptocurrencies, as well as junior and joint custody securities accounts. These offerings will be added to SMARTBROKER+ as soon as possible in 2024.

News and the financial community will be integrated into the SMARTBROKER+ app



The Early Access version of SMARTBROKER+ already integrates certain financial, economic and capital markets news into the new app. Smartbroker Holding AG benefit from more than 25 years of experience in online journalism and operates Germany's largest financial community with nearly one million registered users. Our two business areas Media and Transaction will be dovetailed as closely as possible in the future. The most important news, trends and signals from our community will be fully integrated into the new online broker over time, creating additional value for SMARTBROKER+ customers. This link is unique in Germany and thus a further robust, distinguishing feature compared to other providers.

Thomas Soltau, CEO of Smartbroker AG, on the launch of SMARTBROKER+: "With Smartbroker, we introduced trading at zero fees to Germany little more than three years ago. We had the courage and vision to change a large and established market. Today, SMARTBROKER+ goes online. SMARTBROKER+ will not only maintain our market position, but significantly expand it. Anyone who concerns oneself with longer-term investment or retirement provisioning will quickly realize that there is simply no way around the capital markets. That's why we've integrated financial news directly into our app, and will continue to expand the connection between financial education, content and transaction; providing customers the tools they need to make well-informed investment and savings decisions on their own."

André Kolbinger, founder and CEO of Smartbroker Holding AG, commented on the launch of the new trading platform: "SMARTBROKER+ is a significant improvement over our previous offering both in terms of design and user-friendliness, but above all in terms of fees. Many test reports by independent sources have proven several times over the past three years that Smartbroker customers save several hundreds of euros per year when trading with us. Now, we're further reducing our fees, are introducing additional products, and are launching an app that's simply a delight to use. In my eyes, there is currently no better brokerage offer. I am therefore convinced that we will be able to tap into new target groups and see a significant increase in our customer base."



About the Smartbroker Group:

Through its Transaction division, the Smartbroker Group operates SMARTBROKER+ a next-generation broker that is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of classic brokers with the extremely favourable pricing conditions of neo brokers. The portfolio also includes the digital fund broker FondsDISCOUNT.de. At the same time, via its Media division, the Group operates four high-reach digital media assets dedicated to bringing capital markets news and information to retail investors (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page views, the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and maintains the largest financial community.



Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@smartbroker-holding.de



Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@smartbroker-holding.de

[1] Minimum order volume of 500 euros

[2] among other things, test winner in the comparison test "Best Brokerage" in "Euro", issue 5/2023, page 101"

[3] Minimum order volume of 500 euros

[4] Minimum order volume of 500 euros

[5] For a comprehensive list of fees and conditions, please refer to www.smartbrokerplus.de (currently available in German language only)

[6] From an order volume of 500 euros

[7] from 500 order volume per trade plus customary market spreads, third party fees, and product costs

[8] In the future, the SMARTBROKER+ custody accounts will be held by Baader Bank, which also acts as transaction processor