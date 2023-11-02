EQS-News: New Chief Financial Officer at CENIT Group: Axel Otto appointed new CENIT CFO

EQS-News: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

New Chief Financial Officer at CENIT Group: Axel Otto appointed new CENIT CFO



02.11.2023 / 07:55 CET/CEST

Stuttgart, November 02, 2023 – CENIT Supervisory Board appoints Axel Otto to CENIT AG Management Board effective January 1, 2024.

CENIT AG is announcing a change at the top management level: As of January 1, 2024, Mr. Axel Otto (MBA) will act as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the international IT and software consulting provider. In his new role, Mr. Otto will assume responsibility for finance/controlling, IT and HR. The outgoing CENIT Group CFO, Axelle Mazé, is resigning from her Management Board position for private reasons.

As a financial expert, Axel Otto can look back on a wide range of demanding strategic and operative functions in business management: Prior to his appointment as CENIT CFO, Mr. Otto acted as CFO for the internationally active, Bretten-based Seeburger AG from 2018 to 2023. The company is an established business integration and IT provider. In addition to his financial expertise, Axel Otto will thus be able to contribute a deep familiarity with IT and software markets.

From 2011 to 2018, Mr. Otto headed the finance division at Härter Stanztechnik, a leading manufacturer of tools, stamped products and metal/plastic components.

His activities also focused on financial affairs in his earlier positions, e.g. as tax consultant and manager at consulting and financial services companies as well as several years in the auditing department at Deloitte Deutschland (2000-2005).

“We are very pleased to welcome Axel Otto, an experienced and well-versed expert and charismatic leader, to the CENIT Management Board”, says Rainer Koppitz, Chairman of the CENIT AG Management Board, in welcoming Mr. Otto.

“Together with Axel Otto, we will act as a strong partnership committed to the consistent, ongoing implementation of our CENIT 2025 Strategy. I look forward to our productive and successful collaboration”, says Peter Schneck, CEO of CENIT AG.

Axelle Mazé is resigning her position as CENIT CFO for private reasons and will leave the Management Board by mutual consent on December 31, 2023. She will continue to pursue her duties for CENIT Group as Finance Director of CENIT’s subsidiary KEONYS and also contribute her expertise in the sustainability field as CENIT Group Vice President for Sustainability.

In the name of CENIT, the CENIT Management Board and CEO thank Axelle Mazé for the excellent collaboration to date and look forward to successfully pursuing joint paths in the years to come.

Über CENIT

CENIT gestaltet die nachhaltige Digitalisierung. Kunden verfügen mit CENIT an ihrer Seite über weitreichende Möglichkeiten zur Optimierung ihrer horizontalen und vertikalen Geschäftsprozesse. Innovative Technologien aus den Bereichen Product Lifecycle Management, Digitale Fabrik und Enterprise Information Management schaffen dafür die Basis. Die Kompetenz der CENIT-Berater entsteht aus der Kombination von fachübergreifendem Prozessverständnis und tiefer Fachexpertise. Der durchgängige Beratungsansatz gibt CENIT-Kunden die Sicherheit, dass ihre Lösungen mit dem Verständnis für ihre gesamte Wertschöpfungskette entstehen.

Als ganzheitlich aufgestellter Partner seiner Kunden übernimmt CENIT die Verantwortung von der Beratung über die Einführung innovativer IT-Lösungen bis zum wirtschaftlichen Betrieb. Das CENIT-Team stellt sich auf die spezifische Situation des Unternehmens ein und gewährleistet damit die Praxisnähe, die messbare operative Optimierungen erst ermöglicht. Seit 35 Jahren realisiert CENIT damit Wettbewerbsvorteile für namhafte Kunden in Schlüsselindustrien der Wirtschaft.

CENIT beschäftigt rund 900 Mitarbeiter, die weltweit Kunden aus den Branchen Automobil, Luft- und Raumfahrt, Maschinenbau, Werkzeug- und Formenbau, Finanzdienstleistungen, Handel und Konsumgüter betreuen. www.cenit.com