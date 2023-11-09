EQS-News: New management of Corporate Communications and Marketing

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Personnel

New management of Corporate Communications and Marketing



09.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Press release

(Buttenwiesen, 9 November 2023) Lizette Ruiz Guevara has taken charge of the newly established Corporate Communications and Marketing department for the SURTECO Group on 2nd of November 2023 and reports to Wolfgang Moyses, CEO of the SURTECO Group. In this role, she will complete the senior management team.

"We are delighted that we have been able to recruit Mrs Ruiz Guevara for this position. With her extensive international experience in sales, corporate communications and marketing, we have found the right leader for the SURTECO Group at the right time. Together with us, she will further develop our company image and sustainably strengthen its perception by the public and our employees," says SURTECO Group CEO Wolfgang Moyses.

Lizette Ruiz Guevara comments on her appointment as follows: "I am delighted to be responsible for the global corporate communications and marketing at SURTECO. Together with my dedicated team and colleagues, I look forward to enhancing our company image and dedicating our attention to ecologically friendly public and internal perspectives.

Career of Lizette Ruiz Guevara

Lizette Ruiz Guevara brings many years of communications, marketing and sales experience from various industries to SURTECO. She comes from the KraussMaffei Group, where she was responsible for Corporate Communications & Marketing. Prior to that, she worked for Continental AG, Roche Pharma, Mercedes-Benz AG and Messe Frankfurt in various business, marketing and communications functions. Lizette Ruiz Guevara comes from Havana, Cuba and has a degree in European Business Administration.

Lizette Ruiz Guevara

