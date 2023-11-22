EQS-News: NFON AG begins new chapter and appoints new CTO

EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Personnel

NFON AG begins new chapter and appoints new CTO



22.11.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

NFON AG begins new chapter and appoints new CTO

Andreas Wesselmann will take over the vacant CTO position as at 1 January 2024

This is another building block for future innovation

Munich, 22 November 2023 – The Supervisory Board of NFON AG appointed Andreas Wesselmann as the company’s Chief Technology Officers (CTO) with effect from 1 January 2024.

Andreas Wesselmann was previously Senior Vice President, SAP HANA Database & Analytics, in the SAP Global Leadership Team. With more than 20 years’ experience in an international working environment, he has repeatedly demonstrated how to transfer innovation to scalable business models and further expand existing cloud software solutions reliably and cost-effectively. “Technology and innovation are two areas that motivate me. Given this background, I am excited to get started at NFON and make good use of my experience,” said Andreas Wesselmann.

Andreas Wesselmann will take over as CTO at the start of the year, also becoming the second Management Board member alongside Patrik Heider, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NFON AG. One of the aims of the reshuffle is to continue NFON’s long-term profitable growth as it moves forward and bolster its technological innovation. Patrik Heider: “I am delighted that we were able to find such a competent and experienced executive for the vacant CTO position so quickly. Together, we will pull out all the stops to ensure that our product portfolio and our technological platform provide reliability and scalability for our customers, as well as the innovative strength of advanced cloud solutions.”

More information here

Investor Relations contact

NFON AG

Friederike Thyssen

Senior Manager Investor Relations & ESG

+49 89 45300 449

ir-info@nfon.com

Media contacts

NFON AG

Thorsten Wehner

Vice President Public Relations

+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

NFON AG, headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard), with over 3,000 partners in 15 European countries and seven branches, counts more than 50,000 companies. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communication platform, NFON offers voice calls, easy video conferences and smooth integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized enterprises. The NFON portfolio consists of four areas: business communication with Cloudya, customer contact, integration and enablement. All NFON cloud services are operated in certified computer centres in Germany, with all energy coming from renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies with intuitive communication solutions into the future of business communication.

http://www.nfon.com/

