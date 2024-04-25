|
25.04.2024 16:12:41
EQS-News: NFON AG: Forthcoming merger of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH with NFON AG in accordance with section 62(4) sentence 4, (3) sentence 2 of the Umwandlungsgesetz
|
EQS-News: NFON AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Company Announcement
by
NFON AG
on the forthcoming merger of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH with NFON AG in accordance with section 62(4) sentence 4, (3) sentence 2 of the Umwandlungsgesetz (UmwG – German Transformation Act)
on 25 April 2024
By way of merger by absorption, NFON AG intends to acquire the assets of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH, its wholly owned subsidiary based in Mainz, as a whole without it being wound up, section 2 no. 1, sections 60 et seq., section 68(1) sentence 1 no. 1 in conjunction with sections 46 et seq. UmwG.
As NFON AG, as the acquiring company, holds the entire ordinary share capital of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH, in accordance with section 62(1) UmwG, neither a resolution by the Annual General Meeting of NFON AG on the approval of the merger agreement nor, in accordance with section 62(4) UmwG, a shareholder meeting of Deutsche Telefon Standard GmbH on the approval of the merger agreement, are required.
For the same reason, a merger report, a merger audit and a merger audit report are not necessary, section 8(3) no. 1 (a) in conjunction with section 9(2) and section 12(3) UmwG.
However, shareholders of NFON AG whose combined shareholdings amount to one twentieth of the share capital of NFON AG can request that a general meeting be convened, at which the approval of the intended merger will be resolved (section 62(2) sentence 1, (3) sentence 3 UmwG). A request to convene a general meeting must be sent to NFON AG (the Management Board) in writing within a month of the publication date of this disclosure. The Articles of Association of NFON AG do not contain any stipulations to the contrary.
The draft of the merger agreement and the annual financial statements and management reports of NFON AG for the past three financial years will be available on NFON AG’s website for one month from 25April 2024.
Munich, 25 April 2024
NFON AG
The Management Board
25.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Zielstattstr. 36
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 453 00 0
|E-mail:
|ir-info@nfon.com
|Internet:
|https://corporate.nfon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0N4N52
|WKN:
|A0N4N5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1889577
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1889577 25.04.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NFON AG
|5,95
|1,71%
