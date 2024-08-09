EQS-News: niiio finance group AG reorganizes management team: Johann Horch resigns from niiio; Steuer and Ropel new board members

EQS-News: niiio finance group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

niiio finance group AG reorganizes management team: Johann Horch resigns from niiio; Steuer and Ropel new board members



09.08.2024

niiio finance group AG reorganizes management team: Johann Horch resigns from niiio; Steuer and Ropel new board members

niiio finance group AG enters the next stage of its growth path under the leadership of its majority investor Pollen Street Capital with the imminent contribution of fundsaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTecc LLC. In this context, the management is reorganized with its long-standing CEO Johann Horch resigning from his position as executive board member as of today as agreed between him and the supervisory board. The niiio group will for now be managed by Heribert Steuer and Christian Ropel, who were recently appointed to the board and will focus on merging the individual parts of the group.

Johann Horch has been CEO of niiio finance group AG for many years and indirectly its largest shareholder until the takeover by investor Pollen Street Capital last year and has successfully steered niiio to this point. In recent years, he successfully managed the roll-up strategy pursued by niiio finance group AG, which, following the acquisition of DSER GmbH, PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH and FIXhub GmbH, finally led to the investment by the investor Pollen Street Capital last year. The final step in the implementation of this strategy for the time being will be the timely execution of the contribution of fundaccess AG, FundHero S.A. and FinTech LLC.

Heribert Steuer, long-standing managing director of PATRONAS Financial Systems GmbH and part of the niiio group since the beginning of 2022, and Christian Ropel, who joined the group last year via fundsaccess AG and now manages the group's M&A activities, were recently appointed to the executive board and will manage niiio going forward. Johann Horch will continue to support the two new executive board members during the transition phase and will remain indirect shareholder of niiio finance group AG. The reorganization of the management team is likely not complete. Further developments are possible, particularly in connection with the recently announced acquisition of Etops Group AG by Neptune group.

Mr. Horch says: "I am grateful that I have been able to play to my strengths in building niiio, including the roll-up strategy we have pursued for the company in recent years, and in having found an experienced partner in Pollen Street Capital in 2023 who will now continue to pursue the vision we have set out. Today, niiio is the biggest wealth tech company in Germany. Now is the right time to hand over the management of the company to a new team which will further strengthen our strategy by bringing together the various parts of the company."

Dr. Martin Setzer commented as follows: "Johann Horch, the long-standing CEO of niiio finance group AG, is leaving the company. Without him, the company would not be where it is today. We would like to sincerely thank him for his many years of successful work for niiio group and wish him all the best for his professional future. Heribert Steuer and Christian Ropel are the two new members of the executive board who are already familiar with the niiio group. We are certain that the new management will successfully lead the further development of the niiio group and wish them every success, and we are looking forward to see the further developments within the group."

About niiio finance group AG

niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based SaaS solutions for the asset and wealth management industry. The company offers a comprehensive, modular set of solutions, enabling the digitization of a broad range of client-facing as well as mid-/ back-office activities. niiio finance group’s goal is to create the leading pan-European platform in its space, building on both its track record of M&A as well as its strong momentum organically.

About Pollen Street Capital

Pollen Street is a fast-growing, purpose-led and high performing private capital asset manager. Established in 2013, the firm has built deep capability across the financial and business services sector aligned with mega-trends shaping the future of the industry. Pollen Street manages over £4.5bn AUM across private equity and credit strategies on behalf of investors including leading public and corporate pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, asset managers, banks, and family offices from around the world. Pollen Street has a team of over 80 professionals with offices in London and New York City.



