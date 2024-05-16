EQS-News: Notice for the Annual General Meeting 2024

|
Notice for the Annual General Meeting 2024
Munich, May 15, 2024 - LUDWIG BECK AG (ISIN DE0005199905) held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form on May 15, 2024. Shareholders and shareholder representatives had the opportunity to follow the event via video stream on a dedicated online portal. 3.3 million votes, i.e. 90.0% of the share capital, were represented. With the exception of the discharge of the Chairman of the Executive Board, all proposed resolutions on the agenda items were approved.
The Executive Board looked back again on the year 2023. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continued to impact the global economy. Rising energy costs and high Inflation again characterised LUDWIG BECK's business development in 2023. The retail sector, especially the fashion industry, suffered from subdued consumer sentiment and was adversely affected by extreme weather conditions and rail strikes. These events aggravated the economic burdens.
LUDWIG BECK generated gross sales of € 86.5m at group level (previous year: € 83.8m).
The individual items on the agenda:
Dividend:
Further items on the agenda:
Voting results for the agenda items in detail:
Agenda item 2 "Appropriation of net retained profits:
Agenda item 3 "Discharge of the members of the Executive Board":
Agenda item 3a Christian Greiner:
Agenda item 3b Jens Schott:
Agenda item 4 "Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board":
Agenda item 4a Dr Bruno Sälzer:
Agenda item 4b Sandra Pabst:
Agenda item 4c Sebastian Hejnal:
Agenda item 4d Clarissa Käfer:
Agenda item 4e Josef Schmid:
Agenda item 4f Michael Eckhoff:
Agenda item 4g Michael Neumaier:
Agenda item 4h Martin Paustian:
Agenda item 5 "Election of the auditor for the 2024 fiscal year":
Agenda item 6 "Approval of the remuneration report":
Agenda item 7 "Amendment of the Articles of Association in Section 15 (1) sentence 3 to adapt the provisions of the Articles of Association to the statutory regulation"
Yes-votes: 2,962,958, No-votes: 91. The administration's proposal was thus accepted with 99.99 %.
Further information on the individual voting results can be found on the company's website at http://kaufhaus.ludwigbeck.de under Company/Investor Relations in the Corporate Events/Annual General Meeting section.
Contact Investor Relations:
ir@ludwigbeck.de
