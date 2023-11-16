EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd: Invitation to Teams-Call on QIII/2023 Results

EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

oceansix Future Paths Ltd: Invitation to Teams-Call on QIII/2023 Results



16.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





oceansix invites to Teams-Call on QIII/2023 Results

Tel Aviv, Israel, November 16, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or “oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: CUSIP 001194828, OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

The Company will publish its Financial Statements and MD&A for QIII/2023 on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, and invites you already today to the Teams-Call with oceansix management, where the Company’s QIII/2023 financial results will be explained in more detail and questions will also be gladly answered.

The Teams-Call will take place on

Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 8:00AM EST (Toronto) / 14:00 CET (Berlin),

please dial in at this link: Click here to join the meeting

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows. For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890

oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571

Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth’s burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.