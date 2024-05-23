EQS-News: oceansix future paths Ltd. Invites Investors to Q1 2024 Earnings Call on May 30th

EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Acquisition

23.05.2024 / 14:50 CET/CEST

oceansix future paths Ltd. Invites Investors to Q1 2024 Earnings Call on May 30th

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 23, 2024 – Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (“Oceansix” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable technology and manufacturing, announces that its Q1 2024 earnings call will be held on May 30, 2024. Shareholders and interested parties can register for the call at the link below. Oceansix is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OSIX), the New York OTCQB (AKMYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0).

Financial Statements and MD&A for Q1/2024

The Company will publish its Financial Statements and MD&A for QI/2024 on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 and invites you already today to the Earnings Call with oceansix management, where the company’s QI/2024 financial results will be explained in more detail, and questions will also be gladly answered.

These documents, among others, will be posted under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.oceansix.com. All values in this news release and the Company’s financial disclosures are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Earnings Call Invitation

oceansix invites shareholders and interested parties to join the Company’s webinar on May 30, 2024, where management will be providing a brief overview of oceansix along with details on the Company’s Q1 2024 results and upcoming operational milestones. The webinar will be held on:

Date: Wednesday, May 30, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM EST / 16:00 CEST

Join Here: Webinar Link

About oceansix

oceansix is a global innovator focused on sustainable solutions through waste-to-product technology. With operations spanning multiple continents, the Company is dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability while delivering economic growth and shareholder value.

Disclaimer

Elad Hameiri, CEO | +34 673 435 571 oceansix future paths Ltd



Investor Relations

RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG) oceansix@rbmilestone.com