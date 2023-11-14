|
14.11.2023 14:00:16
EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd. Update: oceansix Launches HydroQuick, the Ultra-efficient Hydroponic Cultivation System
|
EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Market Launch
oceansix Future Paths Ltd. Update: oceansix Launches HydroQuick, the Ultra-efficient Hydroponic Cultivation System
Tel Aviv, Israel, November 14, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or “oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company in Toronto (TSXV: OSIX), New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0).
In a transformative initiative set to redefine the agricultural industry, oceansix is proud to unveil HydroQuick — a groundbreaking system designed to revolutionize the efficiency and sustainability of hydroponic farming. This cutting-edge system is crafted to transform the way farmers install this method of cultivation, making the process smoother, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.
oceansix rapidly transitioned HydroQuick from its conceptual stages to commercialization, reflecting the robustness of oceansix's innovation engine. This fast-paced execution showcases our engineering team's dedication and strategic capability to deliver pioneering solutions to the market.
HydroQuick's unique all-in-one design integrates a drainage channel, spacer, and clip system, making installation very straightforward — a contrast to the complexity of traditional hydroponic setups. This innovative approach slashes installation time and significantly reduces the need for labor.
HydroQuick's competitive edge:
The confidence in HydroQuick is bolstered by successful field trials that have impressed several prospective clients, clearly showcasing the system's benefits and effectiveness.
With advanced negotiations underway for a market launch in Europe and the MENA region, oceansix is scaling up production to meet anticipated demand.
You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.
For a closer look at HydroQuick and the vision of oceansix, please visit oceansix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.com.
For Investor Relations information, please contact:
oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571
About oceansix
oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by oceansix future paths Ltd. may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. oceansix future paths Ltd. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
14.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
1773089 14.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oceansix Future Paths Ltd Registered Shs
|0,04
|-1,35%