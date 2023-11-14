EQS-News: oceansix Future Paths Ltd. Update: oceansix Launches HydroQuick, the Ultra-efficient Hydroponic Cultivation System

EQS-News: Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. / Key word(s): Market Launch

oceansix Future Paths Ltd. Update: oceansix Launches HydroQuick, the Ultra-efficient Hydroponic Cultivation System



14.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Innovative hydroponic system set to transform agriculture with simplicity, versatility, and sustainable design

Tel Aviv, Israel, November 14, 2023 – oceansix future paths Ltd. (“the Company“ or “oceansix“) is a publicly-traded Company in Toronto (TSXV: OSIX), New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0).

In a transformative initiative set to redefine the agricultural industry, oceansix is proud to unveil HydroQuick — a groundbreaking system designed to revolutionize the efficiency and sustainability of hydroponic farming. This cutting-edge system is crafted to transform the way farmers install this method of cultivation, making the process smoother, more cost-effective, and environmentally friendly.

oceansix rapidly transitioned HydroQuick from its conceptual stages to commercialization, reflecting the robustness of oceansix's innovation engine. This fast-paced execution showcases our engineering team's dedication and strategic capability to deliver pioneering solutions to the market.

HydroQuick's unique all-in-one design integrates a drainage channel, spacer, and clip system, making installation very straightforward — a contrast to the complexity of traditional hydroponic setups. This innovative approach slashes installation time and significantly reduces the need for labor.

HydroQuick's competitive edge:

Streamlined installation : HydroQuick is engineered for effortless setup and maintenance. The system's intuitive design removes the need for additional tools, offering a seamless experience from assembly to maintenance.

: HydroQuick is engineered for effortless setup and maintenance. The system's intuitive design removes the need for additional tools, offering a seamless experience from assembly to maintenance. Versatility at its best : Whether for a compact farm or long-length fields, HydroQuick's modular nature allows it to adapt to any space or scale. This versatility ensures that any venture into hydroponics is unlimited by location, whether outdoors or in a greenhouse.

: Whether for a compact farm or long-length fields, HydroQuick's modular nature allows it to adapt to any space or scale. This versatility ensures that any venture into hydroponics is unlimited by location, whether outdoors or in a greenhouse. Resourceful and eco-friendly: Aligning with the necessary demands for conservation and responsible farming, HydroQuick maximizes the reuse of water and fertilizers. The product's sustainable materials and fully recyclable plastic, underscore oceansix's environmental commitment.

The confidence in HydroQuick is bolstered by successful field trials that have impressed several prospective clients, clearly showcasing the system's benefits and effectiveness.

With advanced negotiations underway for a market launch in Europe and the MENA region, oceansix is scaling up production to meet anticipated demand.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For a closer look at HydroQuick and the vision of oceansix, please visit oceansix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.com.

For Investor Relations information, please contact:

maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890

oceansix future paths Ltd. | Elad Hameiri, CEO | phone +34 673 435 571

Derech Menachem Begin 11 | Ramat Gan | Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission, using plastic waste to create innovative products and build transformative businesses. The Company is headquartered in Israel and operates a research and development center as well as a production facility in Valencia, Spain.

