06.09.2024 17:26:33

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

06.09.2024 / 17:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTI Greentech AG Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items

Berlin, 6 September 2024 - OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22, "OTI"), an international supplier of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industry listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, successfully held its ordinary general meeting 2023 yesterday, on 5 September 2024.

54.18 percent of the share capital was represented in the general meeting. All of the agenda items were passed with a large majority in each case. The detailed voting results are available on OTI Greentech AG’s website in the investor relations section under http://www.oti.ag.

 

About OTI Greentech AG

OTI Greentech's patented surfactant based technology provides innovative sustainable and cost-efficient solutions for various industrial cleaning challenges, with potential for application in land remediation. Through its subsidiaries OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions, Uniservice Unisafe and KMI, OTI Greentech has more than 30 years of experience. OTI Greentech Innovative Solutions provides innovative sustainable products and solutions for cleaning and decontamination of oil-based contaminants and is the owner of the patented ECOSOLUT product line. Through Uniservice Unisafe, OTI Greentech addresses the global shipping industry with a full range of products and services in all major ports worldwide. KMI is one of the leading manufacturers of chemicals for the bulk container and cleaning industries in the United States, offering its customers solutions for customized solutions in land-based industrial cleaning. The OTI Greentech group currently has over 40 employees in Europe and the USA. The shares of OTI Greentech AG are listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (WKN A2TSL2). Corporate headquarters are located in Berlin, Germany.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG     
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO    
info@oti.ag      
Tel. +49 30 814 524 69    
Friedrichstraβe 79    
10117 Berlin      
 

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Tel. +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt


06.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1983629

 
End of News EQS News Service

1983629  06.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1983629&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten