04.07.2024 14:55:16
EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG: Subsidiary UNIservice with very good Italian 'legality rating'
OTI Greentech AG: Subsidiary UNIservice with very good Italian 'legality rating'
Berlin, July 04, 2024 - The subsidiary UNIservice Unisafe Srl (UNIservice) of OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, has received a rating of 2 stars from the Italian competition authority AGCM (Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato). For a company with a foreign majority shareholder such as UNIservice, a rating of 2 stars is the best possible rating on a scale of up to 3 stars. The legality rating is valid for 2 years in each case; in the previous survey, the company had received 1 star. The improvement to 2 stars is evidence of UNIservice's successful further development in recent years. As part of the legality rating, the company is assessed in terms of its legal, economic and ethical integrity. The improvement in the rating has a positive impact on UNIservice's operating business. Banks take the legality rating into account in their risk assessment, which is why a better rating enables lower interest rates on loans.
The award was introduced by law in Italy in 2012 and stands for high standards of legality in companies.
Matteo Niego, Managing Director of UNIservice Unisafe, explains: "Excellence in our business conduct is of particular importance to us. The improvement in our rating shows that we have continued to develop successfully. This results in economic advantages, not only in discussions with banks, but also with business partners and employees."
