Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
04.07.2024 14:55:16

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG: Subsidiary UNIservice with very good Italian 'legality rating'

EQS-News: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Rating/Miscellaneous
OTI Greentech AG: Subsidiary UNIservice with very good Italian 'legality rating'

04.07.2024 / 14:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OTI Greentech AG: Subsidiary UNIservice with very good Italian 'legality rating'

Berlin, July 04, 2024 - The subsidiary UNIservice Unisafe Srl (UNIservice) of OTI Greentech AG (ISIN DE000A2TSL22), an international provider of innovative and sustainable chemicals and services for industrial applications listed on the stock exchange, has received a rating of 2 stars from the Italian competition authority AGCM (Autorita Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato). For a company with a foreign majority shareholder such as UNIservice, a rating of 2 stars is the best possible rating on a scale of up to 3 stars. The legality rating is valid for 2 years in each case; in the previous survey, the company had received 1 star. The improvement to 2 stars is evidence of UNIservice's successful further development in recent years. As part of the legality rating, the company is assessed in terms of its legal, economic and ethical integrity. The improvement in the rating has a positive impact on UNIservice's operating business. Banks take the legality rating into account in their risk assessment, which is why a better rating enables lower interest rates on loans.

The award was introduced by law in Italy in 2012 and stands for high standards of legality in companies.

Matteo Niego, Managing Director of UNIservice Unisafe, explains: "Excellence in our business conduct is of particular importance to us. The improvement in our rating shows that we have continued to develop successfully.  This results in economic advantages, not only in discussions with banks, but also with business partners and employees."

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Dr. John C. Kisalus, CEO
info@oti.ag
Phone +49 30 887 865 62
Friedrichstrasse 79
10117 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Dr. Sönke Knop
sknop@edicto.de
Phone +49 69 905505-51
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt


04.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Friedrichstraße 79
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 887 865 62
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A2TSL22
WKN: A2TSL2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 1939965

 
End of News EQS News Service

1939965  04.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939965&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,06 16,00% OTI Greentech AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Wall Street am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Märkte letztendlich uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Zuwächsen. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Donnerstag aufgrund des "Independence Day" geschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen