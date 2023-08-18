EQS-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG: Delisting of PeWeTe shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-News: Petro Welt Technologies AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Petro Welt Technologies AG: Delisting of PeWeTe shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



18.08.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Petro Welt Technologies AG Delisting of PeWeTe shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Vienna, August 18, 2023

By ruling of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange dated August 17, 2023, the admission of the shares of Petro Welt Technologies AG, AT0000A00Y78, to the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was revoked. As a consequence of the revocation of the admission to the regulated market (General Standard), the admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) also ceases to exist.

Due to the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders to the majority shareholder (squeeze-out), orderly stock exchange trading can no longer be ensured in the long term, which led to the suspension of stock exchange trading in the shares of Petro Welt Technologies AG as early as August 4, 2023, and to the termination at the end of August 8, 2023. Now the official revocation of the admission to the regulated market took place.

With the delisting on the regulated market, the extensive financial reporting obligations of Petro Welt Technologies AG and the application of numerous other regulations on market information also ends.

About Petro Welt Technologies AG

Petro Welt Technologies AG, domiciled in Vienna, is one of the leading and first established oilfield services companies in the CIS and is specialized in services which increase the productivity of new as well as existing oil and gas formations. Following the sale of the operating subsidiaries in Russia and the withdrawal from the Omani market, the company is currently focusing on Kazakhstan.

Contact

Konstantin Huber (Male Huber Friends)

Investor Relations

T: +43 1 503 2 503-29

huber@mhfriends.at