EQS-News: Photon Energy Becomes First Energy Aggregator Listed by Energy Regulatory Office in Poland

Issuer: Photon Energy NV / Key word(s): Expansion

Photon Energy Becomes First Energy Aggregator Listed by Energy Regulatory Office in Poland



12.09.2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Photon Energy Becomes First Energy Aggregator Listed by Energy Regulatory Office in Poland

Photon Energy is the first company to be officially listed as an energy aggregator by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office ( pl. Urząd Regulacji Energetyki / URE).

Urząd Regulacji Energetyki / URE). Starting 1 December 2024, Photon Energy intends to provide aggregation of electricity, system services and flexibility services across all major Polish power grid operators.

All services previously offered by Lerta will be integrated into the Photon Energy brand, marking a significant step in Photon Energy’s transformation into a leading energy aggregator.

Amsterdam/Warsaw/Prague – 12 September 2024 – Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, “Photon Energy Group”, the “Group” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that it has achieved a significant milestone, with its Polish subsidiary Photon Energy Trading PL becoming the first company to be officially listed as an energy aggregator by the Energy Regulatory Office (pl. Urząd Regulacji Energetyki / URE) in Poland on 9 September 2024. Building on the Company’s experience and market position as the third largest aggregator of Demand Side Response services in the Polish capacity market, As the only energy aggregator currently on the Polish market, Photon Energy is able to offer energy generators, consumers and “prosumers” the monetisation of their energy flexibility across all system services.

“We are thrilled to mark this pivotal moment in our journey by becoming the first aggregator listed by URE,” said Georg Hotar, CEO of Photon Energy Group. “We are now in pole position in the nascent Polish system and flexibility services market and intend to leverage our DSR aggregation experience across the entire spectrum of possibilities open to energy generators, energy storage systems and energy consumers in providing flexibility to the Polish power grid.”

Photon Energy intends to begin its aggregation activities as of 1 December 2024 across the areas served by major Polish grid operators, including Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A., Enea Operator, ENERGA-OPERATOR S.A., Stoen Operator, TAURON Dystrybucja SA, and PGE Dystrybucja SA. Energy aggregator status allows Photon Energy to provide essential ancillary and flexibility services, enhancing the stability and efficiency of Poland’s electricity grid.

“Energy flexibility and aggregation play a crucial role in supporting the stability and efficiency of Poland’s energy grid,” said Piotr Wypyszynski, Flexibility and Ancillary Services Manager at Photon Energy. “By enhancing our aggregation capabilities, we are contributing to a more resilient and adaptable energy system that can better accommodate the demands of the modern energy market.”

This milestone is a key step in Photon Energy’s ongoing transformation. For over 16 years Photon Energy has been a leader in providing comprehensive solar power solutions, including project development, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) as well as operations and maintenance (O&M). The Company serves clients across its CEE markets, including Poland, as well as in Australia.

In 2022, Photon Energy acquired Lerta SA, the third largest Polish demand side response (DSR) aggregator. Lerta’s technology and infrastructure have been successfully integrated into Photon Energy, and as of December 2024, all of Lerta’s services in Poland will be delivered under the Photon Energy brand. This integration not only strengthens Photon Energy’s position in the market but also expands its capabilities to offer a broader range of energy flexibility solutions.

About Photon Energy Group – photonenergy.com

Photon Energy Group is a group of companies providing renewable energy, clean water and environmental remediation solutions worldwide. Photon Energy and Lerta provide comprehensive renewable energy solutions, including solar power and energy flexibility. Since its foundation in 2008, Photon Energy has built and commissioned solar power plants with a combined capacity of over 160 MWp and has power plants with a combined capacity of 138.6 MWp in its proprietary portfolio.It is currently developing projects with a combined capacity of 1 GWp in Australia, Hungary, Poland and Romania and providesoperations and maintenanceservices for over 880 MWp worldwide. Photon Energy’s Virtual Power Plant aggregates renewable energy generators and consumers with a total capacity of over 480 MW. Photon Energy and Lerta hold electricity trading licenses in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Serbia. Lerta is the third largest provider of DSR services to the Polish TSO,with a contracted capacity of 389 MWfor 2024. Through Photon Water, the Group offers water treatment and management solutions, and its remediation technology removes PFAS and other contaminants from water and soil. Photon Energy N.V., the holding company for Photon Energy Group, is listed on the Warsaw, Prague and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges as well as Xetra, Germany’s leading online trading platform.Photon Energy Groupis headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Australia and across Europe.

Media Contact

Martin Kysly

Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Tel. +420 774 810 670

E-mail: martin.kysly@photonenergy.com

Investor Relations Contact

Joanna Rzesiewska

Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +420 777 486 464

E-mail: joanna.rzesiewska@photonenergy.com