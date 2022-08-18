EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : MECHEL REPORTS 1H2022 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MECHEL REPORTS 1H2022 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Moscow, Russia August 18, 2022 Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports 1H2022 and 2Q2022 operational results.

Mechel PAOs Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented on the results:

The upward trend for average commodity and steel product prices, which began in 2021, also persisted in 1Q2022, but started to weaken gradually in 2Q2022. In July-August prices continued to slump. We consider the positive price dynamics early in the year a result of resurging global demand following several waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

The investment program aimed at upgrading the mining equipment led to increased mining volumes both quarter-on-quarter and and in 1H2022 compared to 1H2021.

The decrease in coal product sales in 1H2022 was due to two factors high figures of 1H2021, when the company successfully managed to sell off significant stockpiles, and limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to Far Eastern ports in 2Q2022.

Anthracite sales in 2Q2022 went up by 36% due to stockpiles accumulated earlier at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company.

Thanks to our investment program, Korshunov Mining Plant increased output and sales Iron Ore sales went up by 18% in 1H2022 year-on-year and by 36% in 2Q2022 quarter-on-quarter. Nearly all of that iron ore goes to Mechel Groups own Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant.

In this reporting period, domestic coke sales went down due to a slump in demand from Russian steelmakers, as did exports as sales to Western countries were limited.

The steel division demonstrated stable operations in this reporting period, as steel and pig-iron output went up by 7% and 6% accordingly. Customer fears of possible supply interruptions in 1Q2022 fueled demand for long rolls. Starting in 2Q2022, due to export limitations and domestic oversupply, demand trends turned downward. Negative price trends for almost every kind of steel product persist to this day. We increased sales of long steel by 6%. Sales of flat steel went down by 10%.

The overall decrease in hardware sales was 1% in 1H2022 year-on-year and 16% in 2Q2022 quarter-on-quarter, due to a slump in domestic demand for wire. At the same time, in 2Q2022 we managed to expand our client base for Beloretsk Metallurgical Plants wire ropes, and sales of this high-margin type of hardware surged up 9% quarter-on-quarter.

In 1H2022, forgings sales went up by 8%, primarily due to increased output of stainless products as well as the effect of comparing against low-key results of the same period last year. In the second quarter, domestic forgings sales remained at the previous quarters level, and the 44-percent decrease of the overall forgings sales was due to limitations introduced by Europe and supply chain interruptions.

In 1Q2022, wagonbuilders actively replenished their stock of railway axles, which reflected on the 1H2022 stampings sales. However, in the second quarter the trend has reversed and sales dropped 32% quarter-on-quarter.

Bratsk Ferroalloys Plants ferrosilicon sales went down 5% due to changes in the logistical supply chains.

The 26-percent decrease in electricity generation in 1H2022 was due to planned repairs and maintenance at the companys heat and electricity generators. The four-percent decrease in heat generation was due to higher temperatures during the heating period of 2022.

Production (thousand tonnes):

Product Name 2Q2022 1Q2022 % 1H2022 1H2021 % Run-of-mine coal* 3,165 2,818 +12 5,983 5,604 +7 Pig iron 820 849 -3 1,668 1,568 +6 Steel 924 929 -1 1,853 1,724 +7 Electric power generation (thousand kWh) 492,354 694,114 -29 1,186,468 1,600,185 -26 Heat power generation (Gcal) 906,796 1,971,877 -54 2,878,673 2,986,560 -4





Sales (thousand tonnes):

Product Name 2Q2022 1Q2022 % 1H2022 1H2021 % Coking coal concentrate 1,230 850 +45 2,081 2,377 -12 Including coking coal concentrate supplied to third parties 805 426 +89 1,231 1,566 -21 PCI 221 235 -6 456 576 -21 Including PCI supplied to third parties 221 235 -6 456 576 -21 Anthracites 390 287 +36 676 707 -4 Including anthracites supplied to third parties 311 232 +34 543 632 -14 Thermal coals 728 851 -14 1,579 1,693 -7 Including thermal coals supplied to third parties 540 644 -16 1,184 1,178 +1 Iron ore concentrate 506 370 +36 876 741 +18 Including iron ore concentrate supplied to third parties 7 7 -5 13 15 -13 Coke 567 586 -3 1,153 1,368 -16 Including coke supplied to third parties 190 197 -3 387 602 -36 Ferrosilicon 21 22 -5 43 39 +11 Including ferrosilicon supplied to third parties 14 17 -15 32 28 +12 Long rolls 677 642 +5 1 319 1 249 +6 Flat rolls 102 101 +1 204 226 -10 Hardware 117 140 -17 257 259 -1 Forgings 7 13 -44 21 19 +8 Stampings 14 21 -32 35 30 +18

