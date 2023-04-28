EQS-News: Plan Optik AG: Annual Report 2022 published - Another record year, growth and profitability increased significantly

EQS-News: Plan Optik AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Plan Optik AG: Annual Report 2022 published - Another record year, growth and profitability increased significantly



28.04.2023 / 11:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

Plan Optik AG: Annual Report 2022 published - Another record year, growth and profitability increased significantly

Preliminary figures confirmed

High order intake and very good start to current fiscal year

Continued profitable growth expected despite ongoing uncertainties

Elsoff, 28.04.2023 Plan Optik AG publishes today its annual report for the year 2022 and confirms the preliminary figures published at the end of March. In a difficult environment, the specialist for structured wafers was once again able to report a record result with consolidated sales up by more than 20% compared to the previous year and an almost doubled operating result.

Group sales increased by 21.1% from EUR 9.47 million in the previous year to EUR 11.47 million. The business of the subsidiary MMT GmbH, which is active in the field of microfluidics, developed particularly dynamically with an increase in sales of 45.5% to EUR 3.98 million (previous year: EUR 2.73 million). The consolidated net profit for the financial year 2022 reached EUR 1.37 million (PY: EUR 0.69 million). The improved profitability is also reflected in EBITDA, which rose to EUR 2.76 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 1.76 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin in relation to consolidated sales of 24.1% (previous year: 18.6%).

"The reasons for the successful business development are manifold. More importantly, however, they are not the result of a one-off effect, but are of a strategic nature. The increased profitability, for example, is based on improved processes, the optimization of the product portfolio and the expansion of the site in Hungary. Sales growth, in turn, was driven in particular by sustained demand from the microfluidics segment. This is a segment that we have systematically built up over the past few years and from which we expect to see further growth in the coming years," says CEO Michael Schilling, commenting on the situation and prospects of the family-run medium-sized company.

Outlook

At EUR 11.7 million (PY: EUR 11.5 million), order intake in the Group for 2022 was at a high level and the start to the 2023 financial year was very pleasing for the Plan Optik Group. The order intake in the first quarter was unusually high and is broadly distributed across the two segments MEMS and microfluidics as well as the different industries. In addition, supply difficulties and material bottlenecks eased noticeably recently.

The strategic focus of development activities in the Plan Optik Group is currently particularly on laser processing, for which a new cooperation with 4Jet microtech (Alsdorf) was recently announced, as well as the area of interposers for 3D packaging (advanced packaging) and the pharmaceutical industry. In the field of microfluidics, Plan Optik has a well-filled product pipeline through its subsidiary Little Things Factory GmbH, some of which is already in the approval phase. The aim is for Little Things Factory GmbH to grow to the current level of MMT GmbH within the next three to four years. And at MMT GmbH, customers are signaling growing demand for the coming years. At the same time, the area of standard wafers for Plan Optik is increasingly establishing itself as a second mainstay, and the targeted relocation of production to our site in Hungary will further improve cost structures.

Taking into account the development to date and the particular challenges, the Executive Board currently expects consolidated net sales to increase year-on-year in the 2023 financial year by at least a few percentage points in the event of unfavorable conditions, and by up to 30% in the best case. The EBITDA margin will depend on the sales volume achieved and the further development of prices. Assuming average business performance in 2023, the EBITDA margin can be expected to be roughly in the range of the previous year (i.e., around 24%); depending on business performance, the deviation for the EBITDA margin from this average can be around 6% up or down. As resilience increases, the forecast range will be fleshed out as far as possible in the course of the year.

The full annual report is available on the Company's website at www.planoptik.de in the Investor Relations section. In the conference call on May 2 at 10:30 a.m., the Executive Board will explain the individual figures and the outlook in more detail.

Contact: Plan Optik AG

Angelika Arhelger

Über der Bitz 3

D- 56479 Elsoff

Tel.: +49 (0) 2664 5068 10

investor.relations@planoptik.com

About Plan Optik AG

As a technology leader, Plan Optik AG produces structured wafers which are indispensable as active elements for numerous applications in micro-systems technology in sectors such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The wafers, made of glass, glass-silicon or quartz, are offered in diameters of up to 300 mm. Wafers from Plan Optik offer high-precision surfaces in the Angstrom range (= tens of millions of a millimeter), which are achieved by using the MDF polishing process developed in-house. With its subsidiaries Little Things Factory GmbH and MMT GmbH, Plan Optik is also active in the field of microfluidics and is one of the few suppliers of complete systems in this area. This business area is finding more and more applications, for example in medicine and chemistry, and thus offers similarly high growth potential as the area of the previous core business of wafer technology. The shares of Plan Optik AG are listed on the Open Market (Basic Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.