31.10.2023 23:00:03
EQS-News: Postponement of publication of the 2022 annual report
EQS-News: ESGTI AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Ad Hoc announcement dated 31.10.2023, in accordance with section 16 of the BX Swiss Listing rules.
Huenenberg, 31.10.2023 - ESGTI Ltd. (Ticker: ESGTI) will publish the audited annual report 2022 circa. 30th November 2023, a few weeks after the usual time frame of six months from the end of the financial year on 30th April 2023 (clause 4.5 Directive on Ad Hoc Publicity BX Swiss and Nr 5.1 Annex 1 Directive on the Regular Reporting Obligations BX Swiss).
In concordance the Admission Board of BX Swiss Ltd, ESGTI has submitted an exemption request for this postponement - the decision of which is still pending.
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board
Email: investors@esgti.com
Tel.: +41 41 500 19 60
About ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Technology & Energy.
31.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Rothusstrasse 21
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 366 4031
|Fax:
|+41 44 366 4039
|E-mail:
|investors@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|BX
|EQS News ID:
|1762045
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1762045 31.10.2023 CET/CEST
