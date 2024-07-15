|
15.07.2024 11:45:06
EQS-News: publity AG: Interest payment made for 5.5% corporate bond
|
EQS-News: publity AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
publity AG: Interest payment made for 5.5% corporate bond
Frankfurt am Main, July 15, 2024 - publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) has today paid the interest due from June 19, 2024 (see ad hoc announcement of June 19, 2024) of its 5.5% corporate bond 2020/2025 (ISIN DE000A254RV3) to the bondholders. This means that the interest due was paid on time within the announced period of 30 days after June 19, 2024 as stated in the bond terms and conditions.
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.
Press Contact:
Finanzpresse and Investor Relations:
15.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|publity AG
|Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
|60306 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|0341 26178710
|Fax:
|0341 2617832
|E-mail:
|info@publity.de
|Internet:
|www.publity.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006972508, DE000A169GM5
|WKN:
|697250, A169GM
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1946363
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1946363 15.07.2024 CET/CEST
