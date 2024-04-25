|
25.04.2024 11:00:10
EQS-News: publity AG sells office property in Oberhausen in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region
publity AG sells office property in Oberhausen in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region
Frankfurt am Main, April 25, 2024 – publity AG (“publity”, ISIN DE0006972508) has sold a single-tenant property in Oberhausen in its function as asset manager. The total rental area of the office property is approximately 2,500 square meters and is used purely as office space by a main tenant. The lease has a remaining term of 45 months. The property is centrally located in the city of Oberhausen in the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.
