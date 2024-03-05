EQS-News: publity AG with expected negative annual result 2023 due to non-cash value adjustments

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results

publity AG with expected negative annual result 2023 due to non-cash value adjustments



05.03.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





publity AG with expected negative annual result 2023 due to non-cash value adjustments

Frankfurt am Main, 5. March 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) announces its audited annual figures for 2023 according to HGB accounting and reports a net loss for the year of EUR -236.8 million (FY 2022: EUR -192.5 million). This is within the forecast range of EUR -200 million to EUR -250 million. This is mainly due to extensive non-cash value adjustments as part of the restructuring of the subsidiary PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG (see ad hoc disclosure dated November 15, 2023). These relate to both the valuation of the PREOS convertible bond in the publity balance sheet and the valuation of the shareholding in PREOS. As of December 31, 2023, total assets amounted to EUR 254.4 million with a correspondingly robust equity ratio of 53.1 %.

For the current financial year, publity plans to further expand its green asset management mandates and already has a pipeline of potential clients with whom the company is in talks.

The 2023 annual financial statements are available at the following link: https://www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#financial-calendar-financial-report

publity invites you to the Annual General Meeting on April 11, 2024. The invitation is available on the website under the following link https://www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2024

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

Press Contact:

Finanzpresse und Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

E-Mail: publity@edicto.de