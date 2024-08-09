EQS-News: PWO Group stays on track for success in the first half of the year

|
PWO Group stays on track for success in the first half of the year
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "At a time when the global economy is experiencing uneven development and sales figures in the mobility industry are rather subdued, our strength demonstrates the PWO Group's high level of competitiveness."
Our expansion is based on the solid foundations provided by a statement of financial position that is already very strong today. We are constantly refining the management of the individual items and freeing up additional resources in the process. This is reflected in particular in the high level of free cash flow in the reporting period.
The PWO Group achieved the following key figures in the first half of 2024:
Our various initiatives to improve the liquidity-based management of the PWO Group are now bearing lasting fruit. Despite the planned increase in capital expenditure in the second half of the year, we are now assuming that we will be able to achieve a figure in the already double-digit million euro range in 2024 (previously: positive free cash flow in the mid-single-digit million euro range).
These forecasts are based on the assumptions that 2024 will not see any major disruptions in supply chains, for example due to geopolitical tensions or economic sanctions, that energy will be available in sufficient quantities, and that there will be no significant deviations from the anticipated price developments.
The half-year financial report is published on the PWO website at https://www.pwo-group.com/en/investors-press/news-publications/press-releases/.
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
2,000 PRODUCT SOLUTIONS | 3,000 EMPLOYEES | 10 LOCATIONS | 100+ YEARS OF EXPERIENCE
We are a global company in the mobility industry that is helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovations and is entirely independent of combustion engines.
As a values-based employer with informal structures at a global level, we thus offer our employees a meaningful environment for realizing their personal prospects. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an integral part of our self-image.
Our corporate strategy is summed up by the slogan PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
