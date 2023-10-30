EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Warm commissioning of lines 2 and 3 in Dillingen has started

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG: Warm commissioning of lines 2 and 3 in Dillingen has started



30.10.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Start of production imminent

Throughput of reactor 2 will be increased to 75% in the near future, line 3 will follow subsequently.

Dillingen / Saar, 30 October 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, announces the successful start of the warm commissioning of reactors 2 and 3 at its main plant in Dillingen/Saar. This means that the first oil will soon be produced from the new lines. The approval authorities have already given the green light for the start of production.

In the last few weeks, the cold commissioning has been completed, all parts calibrated and tested. The automatic operation has already been tested for several weeks and the training of the staff has been completed. The plant is filled with all media, the leak test has been carried out and it is ready for production. As soon as the production has started, the throughput of the first new line will be successively ramped up to 75%. Then all the experience gained from line 2 is transferred to line 3 and line 3 is also ramped up to 75% throughput as quickly as possible. After that, both lines together are gradually ramped up to 100%. The entire process up to full capacity utilisation is carried out as quickly as possible, but may take several months.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “We are very happy to start production in our two new lines soon. Everything went extremely well during the cold commissioning, which has already been completed, and the hot commissioning, which has already started, and we are very satisfied. We are now on the last metres of our site expansion in Dillingen, tripling our capacity to 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. In parallel, our work on six other sites is progressing rapidly.”

In addition, the ESG rating agency EcoVadis again awarded Pyrum Innovations AG silver status in its annual recertification, confirming the sustainability of the Pyrum business model.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstr. 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net