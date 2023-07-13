|
13.07.2023 10:00:08
EQS-News: q.beyond introduces SAP S/4HANA at Libri
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond introduces SAP S/4HANA at Libri
Cologne, 13 July 2023 Libri, Germanys leading book wholesaler and the central link between publishers and retailers, will in future be relying on SAP S/4HANA as its central ERP system. With more than 4,000 retail customers of all sizes, the company will, among other measures, replace its internally developed Oracle-based system and benefit in future from the performance capacity of the latest SAP generation. Libri has commissioned q.beyond AG, which has extensive experience in implementing SAP solutions and proven retail expertise, to manage the introduction of the new system.
We felt from the very outset that we could work with q.beyond in a partnership of equals. During the tendering stage, for example, we shared the same vision of the overall project scale, explains Maurice Friedrichs, CIO of Libri. q.beyond formed its own precise impression of the project in advance and demonstrated its wealth of experience in introducing SAP solutions in the retail sector.
Standardisation, harmonisation and real-time evaluations
The project has already begun. In a first stage, conditions will be put in place in the coming months to migrate the financial accounting and controlling (FI/CO) modules from the current SAP R/3 System to S/4HANA. In further implementation stages, the purchasing, inventory, billing and sales processes will gradually be transferred from the in-house solution to SAP S/4HANA.
Libris objective is to further standardise and harmonise its own business processes. Using S/4HANA, the wholesaler will in future be able to perform real-time evaluations, such as for purchasing decisions, and integrate publishers and retailers more rapidly into its systems. The replacement of all aspects of the existing ERP landscape is planned to be completed by early 2026.
We are delighted to gain Libri as a further customer for our SAP services, particularly as this will enable us to additionally document our comprehensive retail expertise and provide the wholesaler with all-round support in digitalising its business processes, comments Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. The order placed by Libri shows that q.beyond is one of the top addresses when it comes to launching SAP solutions at retailers.
About Libri GmbH
13.07.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1678639
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1678639 13.07.2023 CET/CEST
