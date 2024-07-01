EQS-News: q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status 'Pinnacle Partner' in the Broadcom Advantage Program

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status 'Pinnacle Partner' in the Broadcom Advantage Program



01.07.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status "Pinnacle Partner" in the Broadcom Advantage Program

First cloud choice for medium-sized companies

Fully sovereign private, public or hybrid clouds

Highest partner level as VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP)

Cologne, 1 July 2024 – q.beyond AG has renewed its partnership for VMware solutions and is now a Pinnacle Partner for the cloud solutions of the virtualisation specialist, which is part of the Broadcom Group. This gives q.beyond customers complete freedom of choice when designing their cloud landscape. This includes VMware-based private cloud solutions in q.beyond's certified, German high-security data centres, public cloud solutions from all major providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google, as well as hybrid cloud scenarios.

Only VMware partners with comprehensive technological know-how and extensive practical expertise are awarded the highest partner level.

Strong partner commitment

“As a Pinnacle partner, q.beyond’s expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” says Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

q.beyond provides medium-sized and larger companies with comprehensive support on the path to a modern IT landscape: from initial consultation and transition to ongoing operation and further development of the infrastructure and application landscape. "Thanks to this strengthened partner status in the highest category, our customers benefit directly from VMware innovations," says Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. "As a Trusted Advisor, we also provide a unique and standardised method for the digitalisation map in the SME sector, giving our customers a competitive edge."

q.beyond was recently recognised by Computerwoche as one of the best managed service providers in the German market in 2024 and, according to the latest ranking by market observers at Lünendonk, is once again one of the leading IT service companies in Germany.

About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security, and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



Contact:

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de