|
01.07.2024 10:00:05
EQS-News: q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status 'Pinnacle Partner' in the Broadcom Advantage Program
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status "Pinnacle Partner" in the Broadcom Advantage Program
Cologne, 1 July 2024 – q.beyond AG has renewed its partnership for VMware solutions and is now a Pinnacle Partner for the cloud solutions of the virtualisation specialist, which is part of the Broadcom Group. This gives q.beyond customers complete freedom of choice when designing their cloud landscape. This includes VMware-based private cloud solutions in q.beyond's certified, German high-security data centres, public cloud solutions from all major providers such as Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google, as well as hybrid cloud scenarios.
Only VMware partners with comprehensive technological know-how and extensive practical expertise are awarded the highest partner level.
Strong partner commitment
“As a Pinnacle partner, q.beyond’s expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” says Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”
q.beyond provides medium-sized and larger companies with comprehensive support on the path to a modern IT landscape: from initial consultation and transition to ongoing operation and further development of the infrastructure and application landscape. "Thanks to this strengthened partner status in the highest category, our customers benefit directly from VMware innovations," says Thies Rixen, CEO of q.beyond AG. "As a Trusted Advisor, we also provide a unique and standardised method for the digitalisation map in the SME sector, giving our customers a competitive edge."
q.beyond was recently recognised by Computerwoche as one of the best managed service providers in the German market in 2024 and, according to the latest ranking by market observers at Lünendonk, is once again one of the leading IT service companies in Germany.
01.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|q.beyond AG
|Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
|50829 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-221-669-8724
|Fax:
|+49-221-669-8009
|E-mail:
|invest@qbeyond.de
|Internet:
|www.qbeyond.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005137004
|WKN:
|513700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1936205
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936205 01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|EQS-News: q.beyond receives highest VMware partner status 'Pinnacle Partner' in the Broadcom Advantage Program (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|EQS-News: q.beyond erhält höchsten VMware-Partnerstatus „Pinnacle Partner“ im Broadcom Advantage Program (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, buy (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-DD: q.beyond AG: Thorsten Dirks, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu q.beyond (ex QSC)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|q.beyond (ex QSC)
|0,79
|-1,75%