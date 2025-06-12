Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
EQS-News: Q1 2025: Wolftank Group increases sales by 10% to EUR 25.7 million
|
Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, achieved sales growth of 9.8% to EUR 25.7m in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 23.4m) despite the continued challenging economic environment.
For the first time, the Group reported sales in the simplified segment structure in Q1 2025. The previous “Industrial Coatings & Maintenance” segment was integrated into the “Environmental Services” segment in order to increase efficiency and synergies. The Wolftank Group's business is now divided into two segments: The “Environmental Services” segment got off to a slightly less dynamic start to the year due to the economic conditions and the planned maintenance of a recycling plant, but still generated solid sales of EUR 22.6m (88% of total sales). The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment continued to see strong demand due to the momentum of hydrogen projects and generated sales of EUR 3.1m (12% of total sales). The major orders announced in this area in recent months are now being implemented and will have an impact on revenues in the coming quarters.
EBITDA at previous year's level – order backlog rises significantly
The order backlog was around EUR 100m. After the end of the reporting period, the Environmental Services segment recorded additional order intake totaling over EUR 50m. Accordingly, the order backlog rose substantially to EUR 152m as of May.
“With the results for the first quarter of 2025, we have made a solid start to the business year. We have already successfully implemented the simplification of our organizational structure to two focused segments, thereby reaching an important milestone. Our strong order backlog gives us confidence for the further development of revenues over the course of the year”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group.
In order to further refine Wolftank Group's focus, the Executive Board initiated a strategic review process at the end of 2024. The aim is to develop a long-term strategy that builds on the Group's core competencies, taps growth potential in future markets, and further focuses the organizational structure. This should lay the foundation for sustainably increasing Wolftank Group's growth momentum and profitability while defining a clear path for the future. The medium- and long-term strategy is set to be finalized in the second half of 2025 and will be presented together with an outlook for the current year.
