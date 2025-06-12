EQS-News: Q1 2025: Wolftank Group increases sales by 10% to EUR 25.7 million

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Q1 2025: Wolftank Group increases sales by 10% to EUR 25.7 million



12.06.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Q1 2025: Wolftank Group increases sales by 10% to EUR 25.7 million

EBITDA at EUR 2.1m in line with previous year (Q1 2024: EUR 2.0m); EBIT doubles to EUR 0.6m

(Q1 2024: EUR 0.3m)

Order backlog at EUR 100m; further increase to EUR 152m after reporting period

Simplification of segment structure successfully implemented

Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, achieved sales growth of 9.8% to EUR 25.7m in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 23.4m) despite the continued challenging economic environment.

For the first time, the Group reported sales in the simplified segment structure in Q1 2025. The previous “Industrial Coatings & Maintenance” segment was integrated into the “Environmental Services” segment in order to increase efficiency and synergies. The Wolftank Group's business is now divided into two segments: The “Environmental Services” segment got off to a slightly less dynamic start to the year due to the economic conditions and the planned maintenance of a recycling plant, but still generated solid sales of EUR 22.6m (88% of total sales). The Hydrogen & Renewable Energies segment continued to see strong demand due to the momentum of hydrogen projects and generated sales of EUR 3.1m (12% of total sales). The major orders announced in this area in recent months are now being implemented and will have an impact on revenues in the coming quarters.

EBITDA at previous year's level – order backlog rises significantly

Wolftank Group's EBITDA remained at the previous year's level at EUR 2.1m (EBITDA margin: 8.2%) (Q1 2024: EUR 2.0m, EBITDA margin: 8.5%). EBIT doubled from EUR 0.3m in the first quarter of 2024 to EUR 0.6m.

The order backlog was around EUR 100m. After the end of the reporting period, the Environmental Services segment recorded additional order intake totaling over EUR 50m. Accordingly, the order backlog rose substantially to EUR 152m as of May.

“With the results for the first quarter of 2025, we have made a solid start to the business year. We have already successfully implemented the simplification of our organizational structure to two focused segments, thereby reaching an important milestone. Our strong order backlog gives us confidence for the further development of revenues over the course of the year”, says Simon Reckla, CEO of the Wolftank Group.

In order to further refine Wolftank Group's focus, the Executive Board initiated a strategic review process at the end of 2024. The aim is to develop a long-term strategy that builds on the Group's core competencies, taps growth potential in future markets, and further focuses the organizational structure. This should lay the foundation for sustainably increasing Wolftank Group's growth momentum and profitability while defining a clear path for the future. The medium- and long-term strategy is set to be finalized in the second half of 2025 and will be presented together with an outlook for the current year.



About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank Group AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com

Contact:

Wolftank Group AG

phone: +43 512 345726

Email: investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com

Disclaimer:

This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank Group AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. The Company does not assume any obligation to adjust, correct or monitor statements made in this communication in the future.