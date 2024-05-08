EQS-News: R. STAHL sales and order intake at a high level in the first quarter of 2024

|
Waldenburg, 10 May 2024 – R. STAHL got off to a strong start in financial year 2024. Demand for the company’s products and services picked up again in nearly all regions and sectors in the first quarter of 2024, after development in the fourth quarter of 2023 was somewhat subdued.
Order intake of € 92.3 million at a high level – order backlog increases to € 122.0 million
The increased willingness on the part of customers to invest led to an order intake of € 92.3 million from January to March 2024. Although this figure was down 4.6% on the high prior-year figure of € 96.7 million, it was significantly higher than the order volume for the fourth quarter of 2023 (€ 74.5 million). While the order situation in the Central region (Africa, Europe not including Germany) remained virtually unchanged in the first quarter compared to the previous year, the order volume in Germany (-10.6%), the Americas
International regions push 8.5% growth in sales to € 84.7 million
Easing bottlenecks in supply chains led to higher utilization of production capacities in the first quarter of 2024. The key sales drivers included orders from the nuclear sector, shipbuilding and the oil industry. Overall, R. STAHL increased its sales by 8.5% to € 84.7 million from January to March 2024. The main contributors to this increase were the Americas region with growth of 26.4% and the Central region (Africa, Europe not including Germany) with growth of 18.2%. Sales in Germany, on the other hand, declined slightly (-8.1%), while sales in Asia/Pacific remained virtually unchanged (+1.2%).
At € 8.4 million, EBITDA pre exceptionals was below the previous year’s strong figure of € 10.4 million due to high one-time items
Despite an increase in the company's total operating performance, EBITDA pre exceptionals decreased from € 10.4 million in the previous year to € 8.4 million in the period from January to March 2024. This was mainly due to one-time items resulting from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategy program and higher personnel costs, mainly due to collective bargaining agreements. Profitability as measured by the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals decreased from the extraordinarily strong figure of 13.3% in the previous year to 9.9%. Net profit decreased from € 3.9 million to € 2.1 million. This corresponds to earnings per share of € 0.33 (previous year: € 0.60).
The increased volume of business from January to March led to an increase in inventories and thus to an increase in working capital of € -7.4 million. This was, however, below the previous year’s figure of € -15.3 million. This had a positive impact on free cash flow, which at € -4.3 million was € 4.4 million higher than in the previous year (Q1 2023:
Good first quarter 2024 confirms outlook for full-year 2024
For 2024, the company expects further growth in the relevant key markets based on the overall economic and industry-specific forecasts.
The high order backlog that R. STAHL started 2024 with, as well as the good demand in the first quarter of 2024, mean that the company can look ahead to full-year 2024 with careful optimism. The Executive Board expects Group sales to grow to between € 335 million and € 350 million (2023: € 330.6 million).
Profitability in the current financial year should stabilize at around the very good level of the previous year. A high level of investment for additional growth, increasing price sensitivity on the part of customers as well as rising personnel costs are likely to have a temporary negative impact on earnings development. The Executive Board expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between € 35 million and € 45 million in 2024 (2023: € 38.6 million). In terms of free cash flow, R. STAHL expects a medium single-digit positive million euro amount in 2024 (2023: € 0.3 million).
“There was a noticeable recovery in demand for R. STAHL products in the first quarter. This makes us confident that, with the strategy we are pursuing, we will continue to grow and generate stable earnings in 2024”, says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q1 2024 pursuant to IFRS
1) Africa and Europe without Germany
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as „n/a“ (not applicable)
Note
Financial calendar
About R. STAHL – www.r-stahl.com
Typical customers are the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, the oil & gas industry - including LNG applications - as well as the food and beverage industry. Most of the R. STAHL products are also approved for use with hydrogen. In 2023 global sales amounting to around € 331 million were generated by 1,721 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
