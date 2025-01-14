EQS-News: Raadr (Doing Business as Telvantis) Poised for Growth: Acquisition, New Leadership, and 5-Year Plan to Transform Telecom Landscape

EQS-News: Telvantis Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Raadr (Doing Business as Telvantis) Poised for Growth: Acquisition, New Leadership, and 5-Year Plan to Transform Telecom Landscape



14.01.2025 / 14:05 CET/CEST

NEW YORK - January 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Raadr, Inc., now doing business as Telvantis (OTC PINK: RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), today announced significant progress in its transformation into a global telecommunications company. Through the strategic acquisition of Mexedia SpA's U.S. and Ireland operating units and a comprehensive restructuring, Telvantis is positioned to deliver innovative solutions and redefine its role in the telecom industry.

A New Era: Expanding Capabilities and Market Reach

In October 2024, Telvantis completed a transformative acquisition, securing Mexedia SpA's U.S. and Ireland operating units. This strategic move significantly expands Telvantis's service portfolio, adding advanced 5G solutions, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade telecom services. The acquisition provides Telvantis with a stronger foothold in the North American and European markets, enabling the company to serve a broader range of telecom operators and enterprise customers.

Completing Past Obligations: Historical Financials Released

As part of its transition, Telvantis has filed its third-quarter financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024. These historical financials reflect the company's position before the acquisition and management restructuring and do not represent the current business model or strategic direction under new leadership.

Charting the Future: Ambitious 5-Year Growth Plan on the Horizon

To provide transparency and clarity to investors, Telvantis will release a comprehensive 5-year financial forecast by the end of Q1 2025. The forecast will detail strategic initiatives, including:

Leveraging Synergies: Integrating Mexedia's advanced telecom technologies, such as its unified communications platform and enhanced 5G capabilities, to enhance Telvantis's existing offerings.

Expanding Geographic Footprint: Strengthening its presence in the North American and European markets to serve a growing base of enterprise and telecom operator clients.

Financial Performance: Outlining projected growth trajectories, revenue goals, and operational milestones under the new management structure.

The forecast will be accompanied by an 8-K filing and a press release. Additionally, Telvantis CFO Daniel Gilcher will participate in an interview to provide deeper insights into the company’s vision and financial strategy.

Telvantis Strengthens Leadership and Financial Position:

New Leadership Driving Innovation: Maickel Abdou, CEO of the company's operating entity, Telvantis Voice Services Inc., brings extensive experience and a strong track record in the telecommunications sector. This appointment underscores Telvantis's commitment to innovation and growth.

Financial Restructuring Enhances Stability: Telvantis has made significant strides in optimizing its capital structure by successfully settling all its outstanding convertible debt. This step marks a decisive departure under the company's new leadership towards value creation for all shareholders. This achievement enhances the company's financial stability, reduces potential dilution, and positions Telvantis to pursue its strategic objectives with greater confidence.

The CEO States Strong Outlook

"This is a transformative moment for Telvantis," said Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis Inc. "The acquisition of Mexedia's operations, combined with our strengthened leadership team and focus on innovation, positions us to become a leading force in the global telecommunications market. We are excited to share our detailed 5-year growth plan with investors and deliver on our commitment to creating long-term value."

About Telvantis Inc.

Telvantis Inc. is a U.S.-based telecommunications company specializing in innovative and customized telecom solutions. Through the strategic acquisition of Mexedia's U.S. and Ireland operating units, Telvantis has strengthened its portfolio to include cutting-edge voice, data, and cloud-based services. The company is committed to delivering reliable and forward-thinking solutions to telecom operators, network providers, and enterprises globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting Telvantis's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its future results, performance, and growth opportunities. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and involve risks, including integration challenges, market fluctuations, competition, and the ability to execute the 5-year strategic plan. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and the company assumes no obligation to update them.

