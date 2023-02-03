EQS-News: Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG: The Industry expert succeeds Flora Shiu

EQS-News: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG: The Industry expert succeeds Flora Shiu



03.02.2023 / 12:47 CET/CEST

Press Release

Bocholt, February 3rd, 2023



Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG.

The Industry expert succeeds Flora Shiu

Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG. The 54-year-old succeeds Flora Shiu, who resigned from her position at the end of June 30, 2022.

Mr. Koppitz has many years of expertise within the technology and telecommunications industry. After studying business administration, he held management positions at Siemens AG and various subsidiaries for around 15 years. This was followed by further positions as Chairman of the Board at NFON AG and as Spokesman of the Management Board at British Telecom GmbH and B2X GmbH. Currently, Mr. Koppitz is CEO & Co-Founder of the listed KATEK SE.



"I am pleased that with Mr. Koppitz we have succeeded in gaining a new Supervisory Board member with proven industry expertise and excellent qualifications in the field of business management. Mr. Koppitz already knows Gigaset well, having been a substitute member of the Supervisory Board from August 14th, 2019 to June 8th, 2021. He brings with him the best qualifications for his responsible tasks and will successfully drive the further development of Gigaset within the framework of our growth strategy," explains Helvin Wong, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG.



Mr. Koppitz has become a member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG with effect from January 31st, 2023. The next regular elections to the Supervisory Board will take place at the 2023 Annual General Meeting on June 15th, 2023.

Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT phones and is also a leading international player with around 850 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-powered smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SoHo, SMEs and enterprise customers. The long-established company is looking back on a 175 years history and is characterized in a special way by its production "Made in Germany". The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development center in Wroclaw, Poland and numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.

Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).

