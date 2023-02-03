|
03.02.2023 12:47:23
EQS-News: Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG: The Industry expert succeeds Flora Shiu
|
EQS-News: Gigaset AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Press Release
Rainer Koppitz is a new member of the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG. The 54-year-old succeeds Flora Shiu, who resigned from her position at the end of June 30, 2022.
Mr. Koppitz has many years of expertise within the technology and telecommunications industry. After studying business administration, he held management positions at Siemens AG and various subsidiaries for around 15 years. This was followed by further positions as Chairman of the Board at NFON AG and as Spokesman of the Management Board at British Telecom GmbH and B2X GmbH. Currently, Mr. Koppitz is CEO & Co-Founder of the listed KATEK SE.
Gigaset AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and is therefore subject to the highest transparency requirements. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GGS (ISIN: DE0005156004).
Visit our Corporate Blog
03.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1551453
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1551453 03.02.2023 CET/CEST
