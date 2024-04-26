EQS-News: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024



26.04.2024 / 17:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting approves dividend of € 0.45 per share

Overwhelming majority of shareholders vote in favour of authorization to acquire treasury shares and create authorized capital

Düsseldorf, April 26, 2024 - Yesterday's Annual General Meeting of tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, symbol: TBX0) approved, among other things, the appropriation of the net profit for the 2022/2023 financial year and the anticipatory resolutions on the acquisition of treasury shares and the creation of authorized capital.

At the meeting, at which around 46% of the registered share capital was represented with 916,036 shares, the shareholders voted 100% in favor of the proposed appropriation of the net retained profits for the 2022/2023 financial year and thus in favor of the dividend proposal of EUR 0.45 per share. Based on yesterday's share price, this corresponds to a dividend yield of around five percent.

Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick-TS AG, would like to thank the shareholders in particular for the trust they have placed in us. "For the first time, we asked the Annual General Meeting for authorization to acquire treasury shares and to create authorized capital. Our shareholders approved the introduction of these anticipatory resolutions by a large majority."

The Annual General Meeting also approved the discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the past financial year and the appointment of the auditor for the new 2023/2024 financial year by a large majority. The shareholders also voted in favor of amending the Articles of Association to enable virtual Annual General Meetings.

The voting results and the presentation by the Management Board as well as further information can be found on our website at: www.tick-ts.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung



About tick Trading Software AG

With the TradeBase Multi Exchange Platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has successfully provided its professional customers with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, its own hosting and housing infrastructure, and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations.

Since 2017, tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (over-the-counter market) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

Contact:

tick Trading Software AG

Investor Relations

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

E-Mail: IR@tick-ts.de

Tel.: +49-211-781 767-39