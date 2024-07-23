EQS-News: Ronald Pofalla is the new Spokesman of the Executive Board of CGRE AG

EQS-News: CGRE AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Ronald Pofalla is the new Spokesman of the Executive Board of CGRE AG



23.07.2024

Berlin, 23 July 2024 - At the extraordinary Supervisory Board meeting of CGRE AG on 19 July 2024, Ronald Pofalla was unanimously appointed Spokesman of the Executive Board. The appointment is effective from 20 July 2024 with a term of three years.

Ronald Pofalla brings a high level of expertise in the areas of management, digitalisation, innovation and sustainable real estate management to the company. Prior to this, he was a member of the Executive Board of Gröner Group AG (2022-2024), a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Bahn AG (2015-2022) and, from 2009-2013, Head of the Federal Chancellery of Germany and Federal Minister for Special Affairs. Together with the current member of the Executive Board Jürgen Kutz, Ronald Pofalla will continue to drive forward the operational and strategic goals of the CGRE AG on the German and international markets.

‘I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Ronald Pofalla who is an experienced and extremely competent manager for CGRE. With his extensive knowledge, he will further promote the success of our company,’ explained Günther H. Oettinger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

In a statement, Ronald Pofalla said: ‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to contribute my experience to a dynamic stock corporation such as CGRE and to actively help shape its future path on the capital market and secure an attractive investment opportunity for shareholders.’



