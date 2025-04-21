EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Provides Update on Its Portfolio and Investment Alignment With US Critical Mineral Strategy

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Company’s holdings and focus on rare earth elements and critical minerals closely aligns with United States’ strategy including rare earth elements, critical minerals, coal, iron ore, and steel production

FISHERS, INDIANA - April 21, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to provide and update and clarity to the Company’s investors on alignment between several of Royalty Management’s portfolio holdings and the stated priorities of the United States government surrounding critical minerals, rare earth elements, and other key elements needed for infrastructure, defense, and consumers.

Recently, President Trump and the United States government released several executive orders that provide focus and direction to government agencies to help promote and expand the domestic production of critical minerals, rare earth elements, and other domestic production initiatives. Several of these executive orders and directives align closely with investments and portfolio holdings of Royalty Management, as described below, that can result in significant additional value to these holdings, and in turn, additional value to the investments held by the Company.

Tom Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management Holding Corporation, stated, “The current administration has highlighted the importance of development of a fully integrated critical mineral supply chain, which is directly aligned with the business plans of certain Company portfolio holdings and partnerships, including our key investments and holdings cited below. Within the critical mineral supply chain, we have invested in feedstock production, primarily through mining operations, refining operations, and high-performance permanent magnet production (through our investment and royalty interest in Advanced Magnet Lab). We are focused on continuing the expansion of our portfolio around critical mineral and rare earth feedstocks, where we can generate royalty streams and cash flow from rare earth, critical mineral and defense elements. We are evaluating multiple domestic and global opportunities that have near term potential that will meet the needs of President Trump’s critical mineral executive order. Through participation in our Company, our shareholders are able to benefit directly from these portfolio holdings and investments, as well as our future investments in this critical sector.”

The President’s critical mineral executive order in full is found here: Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Ensures National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products – The White House

(https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/04/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-ensures-national-security-and-economic-resilience-through-section-232-actions-on-processed-critical-minerals-and-derivative-products/)

Portfolio holdings of Royalty Management that can directly benefit from President Trump’s focus on domestic production and refining of critical minerals and rare earth elements include:

Advanced Magnet Lab Inc. (“AML”) : AML was founded in 1995 to develop novel solutions to the world's most complex challenges with superconductivity and magnetics. The way the company accomplishes this is through the development of intellectual property and patents around new ways to make new and more efficient magnets for a wide variety of specialty industries. RMCO is incredibly excited about the prospects of successful commercialization of this technology, with several high-profile customers of AML currently evaluating the integration of AML’s magnets and applications into their systems. RMCO is able to participate in the success of AML through both an equity-derivative investment into AML and through a sponsored research program with AML to fund the commercialization of additional intellectual property in exchange for a royalty on sales.

ReElement Technologies Corp (“ReElement") : RMCO has sponsored research with ReElement to develop and commercialize intellectual property utilizing chromatography to concentrate and purify ores and recycled materials containing the platinum group metals, gold, and silver, more cost-effectively, more efficiently, and with less environmental impact than current methods. Company receives royalty interest on all sales from concentration and purification utilizing the technology.

Ferrox Holdings Ltd (“Ferrox”) : Ferrox holds mining rights in South Africa for a variety of minerals that are in high demand, such as ilmenite concentrate, titanium metal, titanium dioxide, and ferro titanium along with magnetite concentrate and pig iron. RMCO has an investment into Ferrox in the form of a convertible debt and equity that allows the Company to participate in the success of Ferrox as the company expands its mining operations and identifies other key minerals in its reserve, such as the potential for Vanadium extraction and sale. More on Ferrox can be found at their website, www.ferroxholdings.com.

NeoRe SpA (“NeoRe”) : NeoRe consists of five license areas within ionic adsorption clay deposits that contain meaningful amounts of valuable rare earth elements. It also comprises 74 exploration applications and four granted exploration concessions covering over 56,300 acres of mining rights, located 50 miles north of Chile’s second largest city, Concepciòn, a major industrial city with multiple ship loading terminals. The management and operational team at NeoRe has over a decade of experience with the successful evaluation, definition and development of ionic adsorption clay deposits with strong in-country technical relationships and have been conducting surface exploration and test work across the La Marigen region for the past three years. While currently under permitting and development, NeoRe is looking to accelerate the commercialization of La Marigen Project through a combination of private sector investment, such as that from Royalty Management, and governmental support. NeoRe has also recently signed a letter of intent with ReElement Technologies Corporation to incorporate localized processing and refining into La Marigen project, thereby providing unique commercialization opportunities and enhanced viability for the project as compared to other regional deposits of similar nature. Royalty Management has an investment in an equity option with NeoRe.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

