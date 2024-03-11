EQS-News: Rubean AG expects exponential growth

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Incoming Orders

Rubean AG expects exponential growth



11.03.2024 / 10:03 CET/CEST

More than doubling in 2024 to approx. 2.2 million to 2.5 million EUR

Around one million users of the Rubean app by the end of 2025

Double-digit million revenue for the first time in 2027

Munich, 11 March 2024: Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) expects the strong revenue growth to continue throughout the year 2024 following a successful start into the new financial year. The Management Board expects sales to grow to around EUR 2.2 million to EUR 2.5 million, after sales of above EUR 1 million were achieved for the first time in 2023. According to planning, growth will continue exponentially and double-digit million revenues could be achieved for the first time in 2026 / 2027, with the EBIT margin then likely to be around 40 per cent of revenue.

Rubean's strong start is the result of a whole series of new contracts and a rapidly growing market for mobile payment acceptance systems. "Compared to the market for mobile payments, the market for mobile payment acceptance is just beginning," says Rubean CEO Dr Hermann Geupel. The security certifications required in the payment industry represent a major barrier to entry for emerging competitors. In addition, the unique selling point of being able to accept payments with the girocard (ec-card) on a mobile phone is proving to be a major competitive advantage.

The Rubean app is becoming increasingly popular with retailers - from merchants to large enterprises - because it runs directly on existing smartphones or handhelds and requires no additional hardware.

"Many of our customers' pilot projects have already gone into regular operation or are in the process of doing so," says Rubean CTO & COO Jochen Pielage. These include logistics companies across Europe, such as the national postal service and GLS in Spain or DPD, Express One and Dodo in Eastern Europe, which use their mobile scanner devices with the Rubean app for accepting card-payments when making deliveries. Large banks such as the savings banks, BBVA in Spain or Global Payments Europe offer the Rubean app to their corporate customers together with their banking apps.

"In addition to the monthly software licence fees, Rubean also earns from every single transaction in the newly concluded contracts," Pielage continues. User numbers are also growing exponentially. "We expect over one million users of our Rubean app by the end of 2025," says Geupel.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com

