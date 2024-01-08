EQS-News: Rubean AG increases top line revenue by over 20 percent again in 2023

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Sales Result

Rubean AG increases top line revenue by over 20 percent again in 2023



08.01.2024

Quadrupling user numbers in 2023 alone

Optimism for 2024 as Rubean app user numbers increase significantly

Munich, January 8, 2024: The fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080) once again increased its total revenue by over 20 percent in the past financial year 2023, achieving revenue of over one million euros for the first time. This growth is the result of a sharp increase in the number of users of Rubean's PhonePOS payment acceptance solution. The number of users quadrupled in the course of 2023 compared to the previous year.

“After a long development period and the numerous tests and certifications required, our efforts are now bearing lasting fruit," says Rubean CEO Dr. Hermann Geupel. "We can also look forward to the new year 2024 with great optimism, as the ongoing rollouts at our customers result in strongly growing number of users." “At the same time, we were able to reduce our operating costs in 2023," says Rubean COO & CTO Jochen Pielage.

This positive view was also shared by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held at the end of last year. All of Rubean AG's proposals were also approved by more than 99% of the capital present.

Rubean's PhonePOS payment acceptance solution, which enables card payments to be accepted on mobile devices (cell phones and tablets) without the use of additional hardware, is now being used in many parts of Europe in addition to Germany, particularly in Spain, in large parts of Eastern Europe and in the UK, where the number of users is growing rapidly.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. This includes the mobile softPOS solution Phone-POS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com

