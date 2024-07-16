16.07.2024 13:19:02

EQS-News: Rubean quadruples half-year revenue compared to previous year

EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Interim Report
16.07.2024 / 13:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • FinTech company's turnover in the first half of 2024 increases by over 340 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year
  • Commerz-GlobalPay, a joint venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments, went live with Rubean SoftPOS solution

 Munich, 16 July 2024: Fintech company Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) continued its strong growth in the second quarter of the 2024 financial year.  In the first six months of this year, the Group's revenue increased by 340 per cent to EUR 839,174 compared to the same period of the previous year (first half of 2023: EUR 189,488). This means that the Rubean Group has already achieved 83 per cent of the turnover of the entire previous year (2023: EUR 1.012 million) in the first half of the year and remains confident of achieving its annual turnover target of EUR 2.2 million to EUR 2.5 million.

Commerz-GlobalPay, a joint venture between Commerzbank and Global Payments, went live with the Rubean SoftPOS solution in Germany in the second quarter of 2024. Rubean expects user numbers to grow exponentially in the coming months and years.

About Rubean: Rubean AG, Munich, is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. These include the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS, which enables merchants to receive card payments directly on their smartphone without the need for an additional device. This solution is used by payment service providers, major banks, retailers and smaller merchants throughout Europe and is the only softPOS solution that supports the girocard (ec card) in Germany. Rubean is listed on m:access as well as on most OTC trading venues and XETRA. Further information can also be found at www.rubean.com

If you have any queries, please contact:

german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com

Dr. Hermann Geupel     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich 
+49 89 357560    
hermann.geupel@rubean.com


