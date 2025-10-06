EQS-News: Samara Asset Group: Strong NAV performance

EQS-News: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Samara Asset Group: Strong NAV performance



06.10.2025 / 08:31 CET/CEST

Corporate News

Samara Asset Group p.l.c. (Samara)

Malta, 06.10.2025

Samara Asset Group: Strong NAV performance

Malta, October 6, 2025. Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is pleased to announce, as previously published in its semi-annual interim report on September 30, 2025, that its estimated NAV per share has increased to €4.01 as of September 29, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights for Samara as of Sept. 29, 2025 can be found in the table below.

Gross Asset Value (GAV) €387,600,000 Net Asset Value (NAV) €365,900,000 NAV / Share €4.01 Debt / Equity Ratio 9.8% Implied Bond LTV Ratio 13.7% YTD Cash Proceeds €53,200,000 (as of June 30, 2025)

Given that the majority of Samara’s balance sheet is once again comprised of liquid assets, Samara will begin issuing monthly estimated NAV reports such as this for our shareholders at the beginning of each month. For liquid assets that are subject to a lock-up, Samara management will apply prudent discounts reflecting the respective lock-up period.

With the Samara portfolio’s incredibly strong performance since the launch of its “Bitcoin Bond” in November 2024, Samara is considering to “tap” the bond, thereby raising more proceeds to increase its Bitcoin holdings as well as invest in more funds.

Given the strong discount of its share price to NAV, Samara will, as approved by its shareholders in its Annual General Meeting in June, continue its share buyback program for the foreseeable future.

About Samara Asset Group p.l.c.

Samara Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: SRAG:GR) is a publicly listed, global holding company providing its shareholders exposure to a portfolio of high-growth opportunities across disruptive sectors and innovative technologies. With indirect exposure to over 700 portfolio companies through its fund investments, Samara democratizes and decentralizes access to the most disruptive technologies, such as AI, Blockchain, and Biotech. Having issued Europe’s first-ever Bitcoin Bond, Samara is one of Europe’s largest listed Bitcoin holders, leveraging it as its primary treasury reserve asset.

