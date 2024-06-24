EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG (SCHWEIZER) and Zollner Elektronik AG (Zollner) announce strategic partnership in the field of power embedding

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Schweizer Electronic AG (SCHWEIZER) and Zollner Elektronik AG (Zollner) announce strategic partnership in the field of power embedding

Innovation through collaboration between two technology leaders in the microelectronics ecosystem

Design-in collaboration for p² Pack® embedding technology

Multiplication of applications, markets, applications and customers for both partners

Schramberg / Zandt, Germany, June 24, 2024: To achieve a CO 2 -neutral world and an All-Electric Society, where electricity is the primary energy source, innovations like high power densities, reduced losses and system cost advantages are essential. However, the All-Electric Society also requires innovation and collaboration among companies working in these very technology areas to achieve a sustainable transition to energy efficiency. Two traditional companies in the microelectronics ecosystem are now forming a strategic partnership in the field of power embedding. The common goal – a proven increase in efficiency – will be achieved with the p² Pack® embedding technology and its possible applications. This will create added value for the industrial and automotive markets and thus for climate protection and our society.

The power embedding partnership for Schweizer Electronic AG's p² Pack® technology is a design-in collaboration that operates at multiple levels, from design support to system provider. The cooperation will enable a wider range of customers to gain access to power embedding technology. Zollner will provide customers with the support they need to move from traditional designs to embedding design in their products to maximize the technology’s benefits. The partnership will also enable Zollner to integrate the technology directly into its own applications. This partnership is a significant growth opportunity for both companies, fostering the development of new applications and expanding their customer base.

Schweizer Electronic AG's p² Pack® is a power embedding technology that integrates SiC chips directly into printed circuit boards. All applications requiring high power switching can benefit from the advantages of this technology. The most important applications are in the conversion between DC and AC systems. These systems are increasingly confronted with higher power requirements and with expectations for high energy efficiency, maximum reliability and long service life. Schweizer Electronic AG has already been able to demonstrate the superior performance, advantages, and savings that this technology brings to the market in recent years: the patented cutting-edge technology contains both extensive development experience and technological depth, which is already being used in series production by major Tier-1 companies in Europe.

Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, is looking forward to the future partnership and collaboration: "Zollner will benefit from our expertise in complex PCB and chip embedding while we will gain from their extensive application knowledge as a leading European EMS service provider. This synergy is a powerful multiplier for both companies and creates the best conditions for innovation! Both family owned, based in Southern Germany and highly specialized, this partnership is a natural fit!” Nicolas Schweizer is the 6th generation to lead the family business of the same name, which is headquartered in Schramberg and has five locations worldwide. SCHWEIZER is one of Europe’s largest suppliers of printed circuit boards and embedding technologies, with a portfolio that includes RF & sensor technology, logic circuits and various technologies for power electronics technologies, including p² Pack.

Ludwig Zollner, CEO of Zollner Elektronik AG, is optimistic about the future collaboration: "We see SCHWEIZER as a partner with whom we can offer our European customers a first-class service. Power embedding is an important topic for the future and we are convinced that we will be able to use the synergy effects resulting from the cooperation to offer our customers added value. We look forward to working together and using the innovative power embedding technology to implement challenging projects!”



Image

Caption: Ludwig Zollner and Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer signing the contract in Zandt.

Image source: Zollner Elektronik AG



About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).



About Zollner

As an Electronics and Mechatronics Service Provider in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) area, Zollner Elektronik AG is the market leader in Europe and one of the largest employers in Eastern Bavaria. Established in 1965 as a one-man-operation, the family-owned company has developed through organic growth into a global player with more than 13,000 employees at 24 locations worldwide and belongs among the top 15 EMS providers in the world.

Our offers for Electronics Manufacturing Services cover the entirety of the product life cycle: from Research & Development through to After-Sales Service – in accordance with your requirements, either individual services or complete, all-round service. Its customers include top global companies as well as smaller and medium sized companies from seven different sectors.