EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Schweizer Electronic and Trilogy enter into strategic marketing agreement for North America

Schramberg, 09 October 2023 Schweizer Electronic AG, a leading innovator in the field of Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Semiconductor Embedding Solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic marketing agreement with Trilogy, one of the largest and most respected sales, service, and consulting organizations in the electronics industry.
Under the terms of the agreement, Trilogy will represent SCHWEIZERs advanced PCB and Semiconductor Embedding solutions in North America. Trilogy brings over 30 years of proven history with key customers and manufactures in the automotive industry and broad industrial applications. Trilogys professionalism and customer relationships along with seamless execution and market knowledge support the strategic move to better Schweizers presence and localized support with North American and global customers.
Based out of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Trilogy will support SCHWEIZER to bring value to key customers in North America, focusing on e-Mobility, Automotive and Industrial markets.
"We are excited to partner with Trilogy, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, engineering and quality", said Nicolas Schweizer, CEO of SCHWEIZER. "This strategic agreement will allow us to leverage Trilogy's customer network and engineering expertise to deliver superior value to our North American customers."
The partnership with Trilogy aligns with SCHWEIZER's strategy to collaborate with leading technology providers to strengthen its position in international markets.
"We are delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with SCHWEIZER", said Terry Bishop, CEO of Trilogy. "We believe that our combined strengths will enable us to deliver innovative solutions for PCB and Semiconductor Embedding applications that meet the highest standards of quality and performance."
