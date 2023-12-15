|
15.12.2023 15:41:13
EQS-News: SEMODU AG - Subsidiary SEMWB101 GmbH starts construction in Heilbronn Neckarbogen
|
EQS-News: SEMODU AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract
SEMWB101 GmbH will start civil engineering work on its Neckarbogen project with immediate effect. A regional company has been commissioned to carry out the work. Depending on the weather, work is scheduled to begin this year.
The Neckarbogen residential area is being built in a central location on the former Federal Garden Show site. An architecturally outstanding residential building with 14 high-quality flats and two small commercial spaces on the ground floor will be realised there. Wittfoht Architekten from Stuttgart were responsible for the design.
Heilbronn, the second largest city in the European metropolitan region of Stuttgart, is one of the most important economic centres in Baden-Württemberg and is currently developing into a leading global research and development location for AI. The purchasing power in the rapidly growing city is correspondingly high.
The ecological character of the building is reflected in the CO2-neutral energy generation via air heat pumps and PV systems as well as the extensive greenery. The interior impresses with the use of high-quality materials.
Sales will start immediately after the turn of the year. The focus will be on the global sale of the project to investors from national and international family offices. Prof Dr Ronald Münzer is responsible for sales within the Group.
15.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Semodu AG
|Maximilianstraße 2
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://semodu.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS6H7
|WKN:
|A2GS6H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1798241
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1798241 15.12.2023 CET/CEST
