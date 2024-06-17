EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Expands Solar Equipment Portfolio: Comprehensive Solutions from Cell to Module Lines for HJT and TOPCon

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Alliance

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Expands Solar Equipment Portfolio: Comprehensive Solutions from Cell to Module Lines for HJT and TOPCon



Joint Venture with Leading PV Equipment Manufacturer JINCHEN

New Enterprise SINGULUS SOLAR GmbH established

Strategic Partnership Delivers Reliable PV Cell and Module Production Lines, Offering Single Equipment and Turn-Key Solutions for the Global Market

European/US Technical & Service Centers Provide Quick Turnaround and Local Expertise, backed up by both Companies' Headquarters and Operations Teams

Kahl am Main, Germany, 17 June 2024, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, Germany, and JINCHEN, China, join forces to contribute to the global transition towards renewable energy. The joint venture SINGULUS SOLAR GmbH, Germany, is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective solutions for the photovoltaic industry. The partners synergize their complementary strengths by offering JINCHEN’s PV module production lines and SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES’ cell equipment. Together, they offer a broad portfolio of innovative solutions for TOPCon and HJT cell technologies.

JINCHEN contributes strong competencies in PV equipment manufacturing and has a proven track record of over 500 GW installed in module equipment and significant cell machine installations. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has over 30 years of extensive know-how and experience in innovative, high-quality engineering, equipment and technology. Both companies have well-established networks within the international solar industry and with leading research institutions.

Dr. Stefan Rinck, CEO of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: “The joint venture delivers against international market expectations for high-quality PV equipment that meets the growing demand for sustainable and efficient PV process and equipment solutions.” By combining their strengths, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES and JINCHEN leverage their expertise and technological advancements.

“We are pleased to set off this partnership with SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES,” says Mr. Li Yisheng, Chairman of JINCHEN Corp. “With the complementing portfolios of the two companies, we enable our customers to incorporate the most innovative technologies into their factories effectively with a global team. Our manufacturing footprints allow fast delivery at favorable cost structures. First projects are in progress, and we are ready for more to come.”

Meet the experts from both companies from 19th to 21st of June 2024 at Intersolar Europe 2024, Messe Munich | Hall A2 | Booth A2.340.

About the Partners

YINGKOU JINCHEN MACHINERY Co., Ltd.

JINCHEN is a national high-tech enterprise in China and one of the world's leaders in high-efficiency solar cell and module manufacturing equipment. Their products are widely used in new energy and new material industries, providing industrial intelligent manufacturing solutions for customers around the globe.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company’s core competencies include coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

63796 Kahl/Main, Germany, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact:

Bernhard Krause, Communications, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations: Tel.: +49 (0) 16096090279