EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: Takeover offer for the bonds ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN: A2AA5H does not originate from the company

17.06.2024

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: Takeover offer for the bonds ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN: A2AA5H does not originate from the company

Press Release

17.06.2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES: Takeover offer for the bonds ISIN: DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN: A2AA5H does not originate from the company

 

Kahl am Main, Germany, June 17, 2024 – SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG announces that the public tender offer for the bonds issued by the company does not originate from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES.

 

Rather, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES plans to redeem the bonds on July 22, 2026 at an amount of EUR 105.00 per bond, as stipulated by the bond’s terms and conditions.

 

The offer of Robus SCSp, SICAV FIAR, Luxembourg, for bonds of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has not been coordinated with the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES.

 

 

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES – Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes.

 

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

 

Language: English
