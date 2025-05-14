EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives order for a modular TIMARIS deposition system for the production of magnetic sensors

EQS-News: Singulus Technologies AG / Key word(s): Disposal

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES receives order for a modular TIMARIS deposition system for the production of magnetic sensors



14.05.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Press Release

Kahl am Main, May 14, 2025

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG announces the successful receipt of an order for a TIMARIS system for an important semiconductor customer. The modular system consists of market-proven complex process modules and a wafer handling system that operates in a vacuum. It is used to deposit various ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic materials, which is an essential step in the production of magnetic sensors. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million euro range.

A key advantage of the TIMARIS system from SINGULUS TECHNOLOIGIES is the ability to apply high-precision layer stacks with many very thin layers without having to interrupt the ultra-high vacuum - this ensures the high purity of the individual layers and good productivity in series production. In addition, options are available for high-temperature deposition and for precise magnetic alignment of the orientation of magnetic layers. The TIMARIS platform from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has proven itself as a tool for the deposition of the highest material homogeneity over large wafer areas. The precise control of these ultra-thin layer thicknesses is even possible down to sub-angstrom dimensions, i.e., for functional layers of only one hundredth of a nanometer.

The TIMARIS system is a highly flexible platform for demanding deposition processes in thin film technology. Its modular design makes it particularly suitable for applications in sensor technology where maximum precision, reproducibility and material purity are required.

With this project, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES once again underscores its technological leadership in the development and delivery of innovative manufacturing solutions for the semiconductor industry and related high-tech markets.

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company’s core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO₂ pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

