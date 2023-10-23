EQS-News: SNP and IBM expand partnership and establish global joint Center of Excellence for SAP transformations

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Contract/Alliance

SNP and IBM expand partnership and establish global joint Center of Excellence for SAP transformations



23.10.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST

SNP and IBM expand partnership and establish global joint Center of Excellence for SAP transformations

The newly formed strategic joint Center of Excellence geared towards the IBM Rapid Move program will enable global scalability and add additional value for SAP S/4HANA programs.

More than 100 customers already rely on IBM Rapid Move powered by SNP’s CrystalBridge software platform to accelerate their SAP transformations and maximize business value.

Heidelberg, Germany, October 23, 2023 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, and IBM Consulting are creating a joint Center of Excellence (CoE). This is the next milestone in the long-standing partnership of the two companies, which are developing the joint CoE to drive innovation and modernization in an efficient manner. At the heart of the collaboration is IBM’s Rapid Move program, which helps companies to implement their SAP S/4HANA transformation. The program is leveraging the SNP software platform CrystalBridge addressing the growing market of hybrid S/4HANA migrations.

With the new CoE, IBM and SNP are creating a highly efficient and scalable “delivery engine” with global reach. Through IBM’s Rapid Move program, more than 100 companies around the globe have already taken advantage of the partnership for their SAP transformation. The foundation of the new competence center was celebrated on October 19, 2023, at the IBM Innovation Center for SAP Solutions in Walldorf, Germany.

Co-Innovation with GenAI and finance in focus

IBM and SNP also collaborate on innovations, particularly in generative AI with IBM watsonx, to enhance efficiency in migration projects. In addition, SNP and the IBM subsidiary TruQua are developing tailored solutions to introduce innovations in finance of global companies quickly and securely. The IBM subsidiary TruQua is a consulting firm that specializes in optimizing financial processes in SAP systems.

Garrick Keatts, Senior Partner, and IBM Consulting SAP Practice Leader, confirms: “SAP S/4HANA transformation programs continue to fuel our business, and the market for hybrid approaches is accelerating. IBM Consulting is the market leader in hybrid S/4HANA transformations. The expansion of our partnership with SNP is core to our strategy and continues to differentiate us. Together with SNP, we enable companies to modernize and optimize their business-critical SAP workloads in an unmatched way – and we have been doing so for many years. We understand our clients' desire for hybrid SAP S/4HANA transformations, and the IBM Rapid Move Center of Excellence is just the supercharger it needs."

Jens Amail, CEO at SNP, adds: “The powerful synergies between IBM's Transformation Consulting expertise and our market-leading software platform CrystalBridge accelerate the delivery of tangible business value to our clients. Together, we have already facilitated the efficient and secure move of over 100 companies to SAP S/4HANA, and the demand for software-based hybrid migrations continues to grow. It is amazing to see what has already been achieved in this partnership, and we are thrilled about what’s ahead – this is just the beginning of our journey.”

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.

SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD™ approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

