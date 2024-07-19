EQS-News: SNP Announces Best Second Quarter Ever After Record Results in 2023 and Strong Start into the Year

EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

SNP Announces Best Second Quarter Ever After Record Results in 2023 and Strong Start into the Year



19.07.2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST

SNP Announces Best Second Quarter Ever After Record Results in 2023 and Strong Start into the Year

Order entry up 45% to around €74 million; revenue up 28% to around €62 million compared to Q2 2023

EBIT surged by approximately €7 million, from €1.0 million to around €8 million year-over-year

Strong performance boosts 2024 guidance

Heidelberg, Germany, July 19, 2024 – SNP, a leading global provider of software for digital transformation, automated data migration and data management in the SAP environment, announces another remarkable business performance for the second quarter of 2024, according to preliminary figures. The company continues to grow across all regions and segments.

In the second quarter of 2024, SNP recorded an impressive increase in order entry of 45%, reaching approximately € 74 million compared to € 51.0 million in Q2 2023. Revenue for the same period grew by 28%, amounting to around €62 million, up from € 48.5 million in Q2 2023. This notable increase in revenue and order entry is the result of SNP’s sustained efforts to expand its global market presence and enhance customer satisfaction. Furthermore, EBIT saw a significant improvement, rising to around €8 million from € 1.0 million year-over-year.

This strong performance has led the software company to raise the guidance for the year. Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “Thanks to the continued trust of our clients and partners we have an optimistic outlook for 2024 and beyond. Global market leaders like BMW, Microsoft and many others have made strategic decisions to count on us for their transformations. The entire SNP team is focused on ‘winnig together’ with our customers and our ecosystem. We are humbled by what we have achieved and remain committed delivering on our promises to our clients, partners, and shareholders.”

Based on a strong performance year-to-date and ongoing market momentum, SNP has decided to increase the guidance for 2024. The revenue forecast for the full year has been raised to a range between €225 million and €240 million (previous guidance: €215 million to €225 million). For the same period, EBIT is predicted between €16 million and €20 million (previous guidance: €13 million to €16 million). For its order entry, SNP still expects a book-to-bill ratio (order entry over sales revenue) greater than one.

SNP will publish the full Half-Year Financial Report 2024 on August 8, 2024.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to tap into the full potential offered by their data and to embark on their very own journey to a digital future.

With its CrystalBridge® data excellence platform and its BLUEFIELD™ approach, SNP has established a comprehensive industry standard, enabling faster and more secure restructuring and modernization of SAP systems and realizing data-driven innovations via the cloud.

Some 3,000 customers worldwide from all sectors and of all sizes trust in SNP, including 20 Dax 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide in 35 locations in 21 countries. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of €203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

