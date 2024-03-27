|
27.03.2024 07:30:14
EQS-News: SNP Expects Further Increase in Revenue and Earnings in 2024 after Record Year with Strong Software Growth
|
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Corporate News
Heidelberg, March 27, 2024 – SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, leading global provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, can look back on a successful 2023 fiscal year and has posted significant growth rates for all key financial indicators: The order entry volume is 37% higher year-over-year and amounts to € 266.1 million (2022: € 193.6 million). Revenue increased by 17% to € 203.4 million (2022: € 173.4 million). Both SNP’s service segment and, to an above average extent, its high-margin software business have contributed to this growth. EBIT rose by 64% to € 11.1 million (2022: € 6.8 million). The EBIT margin increased by 1.6 percentage points to 5.5%. The currency-adjusted EBIT improvement would be around € 11 million higher than in the previous year. SNP’s successful business development is a result of operational and strategic measures which will also drive profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.
Jens Amail, CEO of SNP, comments: “Thanks to the outstanding work of our team and the continued trust of our customers and partners, 2023 was a good year for all of us. All key measures – particularly on the go-to-market and people side – contributed to our success and are building a strong foundation for the future. Now, after our best year ever and with a stable corporate governance model in place, we will drive operational excellence to the next level and elevate our strategy. In a highly dynamic business environment with increasingly complex IT landscapes in the Cloud, the core capabilities of SNP are more relevant than ever. We’re pleased with what we have achieved in 2023, but I‘m convinced that the best is yet to come – for our customers, our partners and our incredible team.”
Strong growth in SNP’s Software business segment …
… and in its partner business
Significant increase in order entry
Operating cash flow improved significantly to € 12.5 million due to SNP’s strong operating performance and its improved cash management processes (2022: € -0.5 million).
Equity ratio increases by 1.0 percentage points to 41.5%
2024 outlook
The Annual Report 2023 is available on our website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/publications/
With its CrystalBridge® data excellence platform and its BLUEFIELD™ approach, SNP has established a comprehensive industry standard, enabling faster and more secure restructuring and modernization of SAP systems and realizing data-driven innovations via the cloud.
Some 3,000 customers worldwide from all sectors and of all sizes trust in SNP, including 20 Dax 40 and numerous Fortune 500 companies. The SNP Group has more than 1,400 employees worldwide in 35 locations in 21 countries. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of € 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com
27.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1867953
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1867953 27.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Analysen
|11.07.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.01.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.07.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.01.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.07.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.01.23
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|44,00
|0,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.