28.09.2023 11:52:01
EQS-News: SNP: General Meeting passes resolution to introduce dualistic management system new Supervisory Board elected
EQS-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
SNP: Shareholders' Meeting passes resolution to introduce dualistic management system new Supervisory Board elected
Heidelberg, September 28, 2023 Yesterday, an Extraordinary General Meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, approved by a large majority the introduction of the dualistic management system widely used in Germany. The controlling function will be assumed by the new three-member Supervisory Board, which consists of Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz and Peter Maier. At its constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Biesinger as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Grenz as Deputy Chairman.
I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust. The changes we have made ensure a clear management model that is customary in the industry, with the two bodies of the Management Board and Supervisory Board that are customary for listed companies in Germany. Now the team led by CEO Dr. Jens Amail can devote its full attention to operational business activities and continue SNPs transformation journey, which has already successfully begun, says Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNP SE.
Audit Committee
At its first meeting, the Supervisory Board also established an Audit Committee. The members of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board are the same; the Audit Committee is chaired by Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz as an independent member.
Voting results
The voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available for download on the website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/annual-general-meeting/.
SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future.
SNPs Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.
The company works with around 2,600 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 21 of the DAX40 and 95 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has around 1,400 employees worldwide at over 40 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 173.4 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
Marcel Wiskow
28.09.2023 CET/CEST



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE






















