EQS-News: SNP: General Meeting passes resolution to introduce dualistic management system new Supervisory Board elected

28.09.2023 / 11:52 CET/CEST

SNP: Shareholders' Meeting passes resolution to introduce dualistic management system new Supervisory Board elected

Heidelberg, September 28, 2023 Yesterday, an Extraordinary General Meeting of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a world-leading provider of software for digital transformations, automated data migrations and data management in the SAP environment, approved by a large majority the introduction of the dualistic management system widely used in Germany. The controlling function will be assumed by the new three-member Supervisory Board, which consists of Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz and Peter Maier. At its constituent meeting, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Biesinger as Chairman and Prof. Dr. Grenz as Deputy Chairman.

I would like to thank the shareholders for their trust. The changes we have made ensure a clear management model that is customary in the industry, with the two bodies of the Management Board and Supervisory Board that are customary for listed companies in Germany. Now the team led by CEO Dr. Jens Amail can devote its full attention to operational business activities and continue SNPs transformation journey, which has already successfully begun, says Dr. Karl Benedikt Biesinger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SNP SE.

Audit Committee

At its first meeting, the Supervisory Board also established an Audit Committee. The members of the Audit Committee and the Supervisory Board are the same; the Audit Committee is chaired by Prof. Dr. Thorsten Grenz as an independent member.

Voting results

The voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting are available for download on the website at https://investor-relations.snpgroup.com/en/annual-general-meeting/.



